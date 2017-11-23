UK housebuilders: political risk on the rise

Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune

As expected, the Autumn Budget contained multiple policies directed towards the Government’s stated desire to support home ownership and housebuilding. It did not include any significant measures to solve the housing shortage, however.

