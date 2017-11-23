Money Marketing

View more on these topics

UK housebuilders: political risk on the rise

Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune

As expected, the Autumn Budget contained multiple policies directed towards the Government’s stated desire to support home ownership and housebuilding.  It did not include any significant measures to solve the housing shortage, however.

Read article

Important information

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a guide of future performance. A majority of the investments made by the Fund may be in securities of small and medium sized companies. Such securities may involve a higher degree of risk than would be the case for securities of larger companies. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Richard-Parkin-grey

Fidelity pensions head leaves firm

Fidelity International head of pensions policy Richard Parkin is leaving the firm after 15 years to take some time away from the industry. While a direct replacement will not be appointed, head of pensions product Carolyn Jones will take on more externally facing duties following his departure at the end of December. A Fidelity spokesperson […]

Pensions Institute hits out at lack of new products since freedoms

The Pensions Institute has criticised the “dearth” of new products combining flexibility with a guaranteed income since the launch of the pension freedoms. A “potential crisis of provision and consumer protection within the retirement income market” is looming, the think-tank warns, exacerbated by a lack of consumers seeking advice on complex decisions. A number of […]

8

False qualifications on adviser directories exposed again

Two thirds of financial advisers could be misleading the public over their qualifications on online directories such as Unbiased and the Money Advice Service, an investigation has found. Research by Which? found that across 43 firms on Unbiased, over 63 per cent of these didn’t have advisers holding the relevant qualifications from the Chartered Institute […]

Finance-Concept-Technology-Brain-Money-700x450.jpg

Nutmeg assets pass £1bn

Robo-adviser Nutmeg has passed the £1bn assets under management mark. The firm says it has roughly doubled both funds and client numbers since September 2016. Nutmeg now has around 48,700 customers. However, the digital wealth manager has struggled to make a profit since launching five years ago. Its 2016 losses amounted to £9.3m, up from […]

UK housebuilders remain a value trap – despite post-Brexit falls

By Mark Martin & Holly Cassell, Neptune UK Equities As investors continue to digest the UK electorate’s vote to leave the EU, Neptune’s Mark Martin and Holly Cassell explain why they believe housebuilders remain dangerously overvalued Click here to view full article Important information  Investment risks  Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Are IFAs missing out on workplace wins?

The workplace presents a significant opportunity for advisers, yet many are still shunning this sizable market, experts argue. The pension freedoms and auto-enrolment have increased the unmet need for advice in the workplace. Some larger employers and pension trustees are no longer content to leave employees to fend for themselves among scammers and fraudsters and […]

Woodford rejects OBR forecasts in Autumn Budget

Neil Woodford has rejected gloomy UK growth forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility revealed in yesterday’s budget, arguing the country is on track to achieve annual growth around 2 per cent. According to the OBR, growth this year will be 1.5 per cent, and fall to 1.4 per cent in 2018. Through 2019 and […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment