Money Marketing

View more on these topics

UK housebuilders: a concrete investment?

By Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune

UK housebuilders have performed strongly in recent times, rising in excess of 400 per cent since the financial crisis. But, with house price growth slowing and construction workloads decreasing, do UK housebuilder stocks represent a concrete investment?

Read more here

 

Important information – For Professional Investors only.

Investment Risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a guide of future performance. A majority of the investments made by the Fund may be in securities of small and medium sized companies. Such securities may involve a higher degree of risk than would be the case for securities of larger companies. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for further details.

Recommended

RLAM makes double hire as Mitchell retires

Royal London Asset Management has boosted its UK equity team by two as veteran fund manager Derek Mitchell retires, Money Marketing can reveal. Mitchell was at RLAM for 10 years managing the RL UK Opportunities and the RL UK Mid Cap Growth funds. He worked in the wider £35bn equities team alongside star fund manager […]

Brexit minister admits sector impact assessments don’t exist

Brexit minister David Davis has admitted that impact assessments across a number of sectors do not exist, despite being promised to parliament. Davis had previously refused to release its internal studies on the impact of Brexit, but said there was analysis of 58 sectors, including asset management, banking and fintech. He said at the time sectoral […]

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Platform charges stay flat with Cofunds among cheapest

The adviser platform market grew by 25.4 per cent in the 12 months to 30 June 2017, but average charges have remained flat. According to research from Platforum, the average charge for a £100,000 portfolio in that period was 0.41 per cent, compared to 0.40 per cent in 2016. The average charge for a £500,000 […]

US equity income: the standout market

By James Hackman, head of US Equities at Neptune With a growing dividend market, very low payout ratios and high dividend cover, the US is one of the standout equity income markets globally. It is also one of the most unloved. James Hackman, manager of the top-performing Neptune US Income Fund, highlights six key facts […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
1

Advice firm to compensate over tax issue

An advice firm must pay compensation following a complaint from a client who said he was “wrongly” advised to encash some investment bonds without having regard to the likely tax implications. According to a Financial Ombudsman Service decision, the firm, Prism Financial Advice, did not explain to the client that, as a higher rate taxpayer, […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment