UK GDP growth slowest in G7

The UK is officially the slowest growing economy in the G7 with GDP growth for Q2 confirmed at 0.3 per cent in the second estimate, according to the ONS.

When the first estimate was released a month ago, the figure of 0.3 per cent growth was described as “muddling through”.

The UK comes in behind Italy as the worst performing G7 economy for the year to date, with Japan and Germany leading GDP growth for the first half.

Concerns were also raised about the economy’s dependence on the consumer in the second quarter, which could be unsustainable as households face a squeeze on wages in the face of high inflation.

It is a slight improvement on the previous quarter.

The UK delivered GDP growth of 0.2 per cent in Q1 and was the worst performing economy in the EU for the quarter.

Spanish GDP growth, which was also confirmed today, came in three times higher than the UK at 0.9 per cent in the second quarter.