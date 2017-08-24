Money Marketing

View more on these topics

UK GDP growth slowest in G7

By

growthThe UK is officially the slowest growing economy in the G7 with GDP growth for Q2 confirmed at 0.3 per cent in the second estimate, according to the ONS.

When the first estimate was released a month ago, the figure of 0.3 per cent growth was described as “muddling through”.

The UK comes in behind Italy as the worst performing G7 economy for the year to date, with Japan and Germany leading GDP growth for the first half.

Concerns were also raised about the economy’s dependence on the consumer in the second quarter, which could be unsustainable as households face a squeeze on wages in the face of high inflation.

It is a slight improvement on the previous quarter.

The UK delivered GDP growth of 0.2 per cent in Q1 and was the worst performing economy in the EU for the quarter.

Spanish GDP growth, which was also confirmed today, came in three times higher than the UK at 0.9 per cent in the second quarter.

Recommended

Gibraltar Offshore
2

IFAs rush to meet offshore account warning rules

Financial advisers are working to make sure clients are told about new tax evasion rules as part of a fresh crackdown by HM Revenue & Customs. IFAs must send letters to clients by the end of next week telling them that undeclared offshore accounts could land them in trouble with the taxman. HMRC’s message, which […]

4

True Potential fund range pulls in £2bn

True Potential’s discretionary portfolios have attracted £2bn in the past year, with inflows up 200 per cent. The firm has announced that the 10-strong suite of funds are currently seeing daily inflows of £10m, with the range now holding £3bn in assets under management. The figures have been released as model portfolios come under the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Openwork in-house fund range reaches £5bn

Openwork’s fund range Omnis Investments now has £5bn in funds under management. Omnis, which is only available to Openwork Advisers, is currently managed by companies including Baillie Gifford, Jupiter, Schroders and Woodford Investment Management. It includes 10 single strategy funds. Openwork marketing director Philip Martin says: “Reaching this milestone is testament to the power of […]

House-Property-Ladder-Rising-Prices-640.jpg
3

Canada Life acquires Retirement Advantage

Canada Life has announced it will buy Retirement Advantage. Canada Life did not say how much it paid for the pension and equity release specialist, which has over £2bn in assets under management, £1.5bn of which sits in a block annuity deal. The deal allows Canada Life to expand into offering equity release mortgages. The […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

    Leave a comment