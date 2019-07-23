UK firms vulnerable to activist investors

The weakening value of sterling is leaving many of the nation’s largest companies at risk of being swamped by activist investors as they fail to satisfy shareholders.

The Times reports that activist investors – who buy into companies and place pressure on company management – are becoming more common in the UK.

Shareholder activism is most common in the US where activist investors will buy stakes in listed firms they feel are undervalued and badly run before they start pressuring executives for change. If they are unsuccessful, investor activists then seek support from shareholders and from the public.

British investment firm Crystal Amber has been identified as a homegrown activist fund while companies including Whitbread, British Gas backer Centrica, and Next are among 54 vulnerable businesses identified.

The majority of activist investors firms that have bought into UK businesses with these intentions so far are based in the US.

Quest analyst Graham Simpson says: “The one true measure for assessing a management’s ability to deploy shareholder capital and create value is cash flow returns.

“Are returns above the cost of capital — implying value creation — and are cash flow returns rising? If the answer is no to either or both of those questions, then shareholders have a right to question why their capital is being deployed poorly and ultimately force change.

“When their strategy fails to create value, the onus is on shareholders to force change and sometimes the only way to do that is through activism.”