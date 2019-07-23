Money Marketing
View more on these topics

UK firms vulnerable to activist investors

By

The weakening value of sterling is leaving many of the nation’s largest companies at risk of being swamped by activist investors as they fail to satisfy shareholders.

The Times reports that activist investors – who buy into companies and place pressure on company management – are becoming more common in the UK.

Shareholder activism is most common in the US where activist investors will buy stakes in listed firms they feel are undervalued and badly run before they start pressuring executives for change. If they are unsuccessful, investor activists then seek support from shareholders and from the public.

British investment firm Crystal Amber has been identified as a homegrown activist fund while companies including Whitbread, British Gas backer Centrica, and Next are among 54 vulnerable businesses identified.

The majority of activist investors firms that have bought into UK businesses with these intentions so far are based in the US.

UK investors draw a blank on investment exit strategies

Quest analyst Graham Simpson says: “The one true measure for assessing a management’s ability to deploy shareholder capital and create value is cash flow returns.

“Are returns above the cost of capital — implying value creation — and are cash flow returns rising? If the answer is no to either or both of those questions, then shareholders have a right to question why their capital is being deployed poorly and ultimately force change.

“When their strategy fails to create value, the onus is on shareholders to force change and sometimes the only way to do that is through activism.”

Recommended
5

Pension freedoms complicate retirement decisions

Unadvised retirees who are now able to dip into their pension are having to return to work to cope with juggling their finances, according to Zurich. The insurer says the drive in retirees returning to the workforce since the introduction of pension freedoms four years ago is due to the amount of options available and […]

FCA launches guidance on treating vulnerable customers fairly

The FCA has asked the industry for feedback on proposed new guidance for treating vulnerable customers fairly. The regulator has published a series of potential guidelines this morning, including on how firms can get to understand vulnerable clients’ needs, ensure staff have the right skills to deal with them, and what practical steps they can […]
1

Editor’s note: Pension tax relief must be part of social care solution

We millennials are a foolhardy bunch. We live for today, without a thought about what will happen when we are old. Or so we are told. But behind our brunchtime bravado we are pretty terrified of the time when we will need looking after. Specifically, how we will pay for it. Social care funding is […]

education, school fees

Pinpoint school fees planning

Many parents value the standard of education offered by independent schools and will pay for that privilege. Planning for the fee payments can help. Even if the children do not go to an independent school, they could go to university. In this case, the children can end up with a huge outstanding student loan which […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Transact sees market movements boost inflows

Transact’s funds under direction rose 5.7 per cent in the latest quarter after market movements provided the platform with a boost. The platform passed the £36bn mark during the three months ended 30 June after reporting net flows of £796m – still positive despite being down on the £959m for the same quarter a year […]

Underperforming absolute return funds suffer exodus

Investors are voting with their feet “in droves” to ditch underperfoming absolute return funds. The past 11 months saw consistent outflows, as investors pulled £5.4bn from the funds. Most of the absolute return funds with the largest outflows over the past year have failed to beat inflation over the past five years. Analysis by AJ […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com