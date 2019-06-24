Money Marketing
2019 has already seen some high profile dividend cuts from UK companies. In our UK equity income webinar Senior Fund Manager, Richard Marwood, will discuss themes around these cuts, what steps income investors can take to try to avoid high yield “value-traps” and give an update on current performance and positioning of the Royal London UK Equity Income fund.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Richard Marwood

Senior Fund Manager

FCA under fire for giving banker key role in RBS investigation

The FCA has come under fire from campaigners for handing a key role in its inquiry into the treatment of small businesses by RBS to an investment banker. The Times reports that the FCA feared it did not have sufficient expertise in commercial lending, so decided to appoint an external consultant to its investigation into […]
Gregg McClymont: New mums must be saved from gender pensions gap

Without a coherent approach to policy, serious issues will continue There is an increasing focus on gender equality, and pensions policy is no different. While we have long known that, on average, women’s pension pots are smaller than those belonging to men, the sheer size of the gap is now making headlines. According to the […]

Ros Altmann

Ros Altmann: Can we ever make pensions sexy?

Pensions are a brilliant product, and the success of auto-enrolment offers a tremendous opportunity for the industry to explain the advantages to millions more workers. However, campaigns to educate, enthuse and engage savers have simply not materialised. Traditionally, pension products were sold to individuals or employers by intermediaries. As such, providers have had little experience […]

