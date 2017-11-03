Money Marketing

The UK equity income landscape has changed

By

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO, Neptune

Since the Investment Association lowered the yield hurdle for funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector in March 2017, the number of funds yielding 110% of the market has almost halved. With inflation rising and many income funds exposing investors to stock-specific risks, are your income funds still serving their purpose?

View the article here

Important information
Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. The content of this article is formed from Neptune’s views and we do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

