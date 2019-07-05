Money Marketing
View more on these topics

UK equity funds see positive inflows for first time in two years

By

The UK was the top region for equity fund sales in May, reporting net inflows for the first time in more than two years.

Net retail sales of £532m, which marked a “reversal of fortune” for the sector, with  stronger performance in the UK compared with weaker sales in other regions, according to figures from the Investment Association published yesterday.

Global equity funds were the next best-selling with net retail sales of £282m, followed by North America equity funds with net retail inflows of £172m.

However, Asia funds saw net retail outflows of £46m, followed by Japan funds which experienced net retail outflows of £256m.

Europe experienced net retail outflows of £527m.

For more insight into UK equities visit the UK Edge. 

Overall net retail sales experienced a second consecutive month of inflows, with savers placing £1.3bn into equity funds.

But fixed income remained the highest selling asset class for the third month in a row; net retail sales reached £771m.

The figures also showed that tracker funds experienced their highest ever month of net retail sales with £2.3bn inflows.

Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings says: “UK equity funds saw a reversal of fortune in May, with savers placing £532m into these funds in the first net inflows since April 2017.

“However, overall equity sales remain weak, with significant outflows from European equity funds and also Asian equity funds, in particular Japan, as the ripple effect of trade tensions between the US and China started to be felt. In contrast, mixed asset and bond funds attracted strong inflows.”

In terms of distribution channel, gross retail sales for UK fund platforms totalled £10bn in May. This represented a market share of 42 per cent.

Gross retail sales through other intermediaries including UK IFAs were £7bn – a market share of 29 per cent.

Have you checked out our DFM directory yet?

Recommended

FCA fines Bank of Scotland £45m for failing to report fraud suspicions

The FCA has fined Bank of Scotland £45m for failuring to disclose information about its suspicions that fraud may have occurred at its Reading-based Impaired Assets team. An update published today explains the context of the fine which dates back to the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007. Bank of Scotland identified suspicious conduct […]

PFS to simplify chartered application process

The Personal Finance Society will make applying for and renewing corporate chartered status simpler in order to speed up the process time. This follows the PFS’ announcement that the Chartered Insurance Institute would relaunch the chartered proposition from today, requiring 50 per cent of advisers to be chartered from January 2020. Those looking to apply […]

Forces of Nature series. Arrangement of colorful paint and abstract shapes on the subject of modern art, abstract art, expressionism and spirituality

Only human

Sara Docherty – Senior Marketing Consultant 1 in 4*. You’ve probably heard the stat – the number of people in the UK who’ll experience a mental health problem at any one time. That could be your friend, your partner, your colleague… you? But can you honestly say a quarter of the people you know are struggling […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS: 110 biggest firms will pay almost 61% of 2019/20 levy

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has today published indicative numbers that illustrate how its levy will be distributed across 46,000 firms in 2019/20. It shows the top 110 firms, comprising 0.2 per cent of the total levy paying population, will pay an average of £3m, almost 61 per cent of the total levy bill. The […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com