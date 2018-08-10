Money Marketing
UK equities still well researched despite exit from EU

By

UK Equity funds have been the most researched in each of the past three years, FE’s latest research from its Market Intel tool shows. The tool sees which Investment Association funds and sectors advisers have been researching recently, as well as the period leading up to the EU referendum and the two years since.

The firm’s research manager Charles Younes says: “This focus on UK equities is likely down to two main factors. Both advisers and investors often feel more comfortable investing in their home market over others purely because it is familiar. However, Brexit-induced volatility will also have been a big factor as investors mulled over their asset allocations.”

While any potential Brexit deal remains an unknown, manager of the Cavendish Opporunities fund Paul Mumford believes it would not be “100 per cent disastrous”. Speaking to Money Marketing, he says: “I think a weak currency can benefit some international companies – bearing in mind a large proportion of the FTSE 100 has overseas interest. On the smaller end of the market, a lot of companies are nimble and have the ability to change tack as necessary.”

