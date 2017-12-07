Money Marketing

UK Equities 2018 outlook: Low volatility can beget higher volatility

Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune

Brexit negotiations have weighed on consumer confidence. After several years of high levels of consumer confidence, cracks have emerged as house price growth in many regions stalled and the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time since 2007. The rise in rates appeared to reflect the Bank’s concerns around elevated consumer debt levels and the inflationary pressures of weak sterling, rather than any marked improvement in the prospects for the UK economy…

