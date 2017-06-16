Money Marketing

View more on these topics

What does UK election result mean for sterling and mid caps?

Mark Martin, head of UK Equities at Neptune, comments on the Neptune UK Mid Cap fund’s positioning and the opportunities presented by a weak sterling.

Read more:

Brazil

UK M&A boom

UK election and mid caps  

Important information – for professional investors only

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a guide of future performance. A majority of the investments made by the Fund may be in securities of small and medium sized companies. Such securities may involve a higher degree of risk than would be the case for securities of larger companies. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for further details.

Most Read

Recommended

2

Brexit: Over 40% of EU City workers planning to leave UK

Forty three per cent of EU City workers are planning to leave the UK before the intended deadline for Brexit negotiations in 2019. A survey by law firm Baker McKenzie listed financial services among the top three sectors to be hit as it noted 88 per cent of EU City workers felt more vulnerable to workplace […]

Indian market rallies as Modi's popularity strengthens

Kunal Desai, manager of the Neptune India Fund, comments on the implications of the BJP’s historic election win in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. Read the full article here Important Information – for investment professionals only. Not for retail clients.  Investment risks  The Neptune India Fund may have a high volatility rating and past […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Paraplanner

London - up to £45,000 basic, up to £10,000 bonus and full benefits etc

Comments

    Leave a comment