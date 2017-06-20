Money Marketing

What does UK election result mean for sterling and mid caps?

Mark Martin, head of UK Equities at Neptune, comments on the Neptune UK Mid Cap fund’s positioning and the opportunities presented by a weak sterling.

UK election and mid caps  

Important information – for professional investors only

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a guide of future performance. A majority of the investments made by the Fund may be in securities of small and medium sized companies. Such securities may involve a higher degree of risk than would be the case for securities of larger companies. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for further details.

