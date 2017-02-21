UK economy greater concern for Britons than terrorism or immigration following Brexit

The UK economy is now more of a concern to Britons than terrorism or immigration.

According to a survey by data group Nielsen, 28 per cent of Britons said the economy was one of their top two concerns at the end of 2016, up 12 percentage points from a year ago, compared to the 20 per cent who said terrorism or immigration was one of their top two concerns, Reuters reports.

Steve Smith, managing director, Nielsen UK and Ireland, says: “As the political and economic planning for Brexit gets underway, concerns about jobs leaving the UK have unsettled consumers.”

The online Nielsen study surveyed 504 people.

The Second Reading of the The House of Lords Brexit bill is taking place today. While MPs have backed the proposed law, some changes could still be made to the bill by peers.