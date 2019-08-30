UK businesses pessimistic as Brexit saga continues

UK businesses are seeing confidence ebb away as the Brexit saga continues, with consumers also feeling pessimistic, latest data suggests.

Reuters reports a 12 percentage point slide in The Lloyds Bank Business Barometer, which fell from 13 per cent to 1 per cent in July.

The last time it was that low was in December 2011, as economies remained depressed in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Consumer confidence has now also matched a low-point it struck in mid-2013, according to Reuters, citing a survey from market researchers GfK and the impact of negative feelings towards the economy.

Fears over personal finances also helped drive the survey value to -14, mirroring another weak point in January this year.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton tells the news agency: “Until Brexit leaves the front pages – whenever that will be – consumers can be forgiven for feeling nervous not just about the wider economy but also about their financial situation.”

Lloyds says falling optimism was seen across all UK regions, with the east Midlands reporting the greatest drop in business confidence.

Reuters notes that due to a contraction in the second quarter, if the UK economy contracted again this quarter, it would trigger a formal recession.

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking senior economist Hann-Ju Ho says: “We have seen a dip in overall business confidence this month, with firms appearing less positive about their own trading prospects and the broader economy.”