UK admits it will have to pay EU exit bill

The Government has conceded for the first time it has financial obligations to the EU after Brexit, in what is being seen as an important development in the Brexit talks.
The Financial Times reports a written statement was released to parliament yesterday which European insiders say goes further than previous references to the UK’s Brexit bill by Prime Minister Theresa May.
In the statement, Brexit minister Baroness Joyce Anelay says: “On the financial settlement, as set out in the Prime Minister’s [Article 50 letter] the Government has been clear that we will work with the EU to determine a fair settlement of the UK’s rights and obligations as a departing member state, in accordance with the law and in the spirit of our continuing partnership.
“The Government recognises that the UK has obligations to the EU, and the EU obligations to the UK, that will survive the UK’s withdrawal — and that these need to be resolved.”
The one-off bill for the UK to leave the EU is estimated to run to up to €100bn gross.
The EU believes its strongest legal claim with a backlog of unpaid commitments made by the UK in annual EU budget rounds.
May argued at a dinner in April that the UK had no legal obligation to settle financial commitments when it left the EU.
Very impressive image but I am not sure whether the Flag is deliberately upside down to make a subtle point.
Only half of the Union Flag is upside down – but it is not clear which half.
Correction – the UK taxpayer will have to pay the Brexit bill. This was always going to be the case. One last colossal payment of tribute by way of saying “sorry about the revolting serfs, can I still have a cushy EU job if I need it”.
Can we have an itemised list of the proportionate assets to which we have contributed over the decades and which of course must result in a flow our way?
Bit of a non story really. The only interesting bit is Maybots U-turn revealed right at the end.
Men in grey suits where are you ?
We need to see what we are paying for and what the benefits are/were to the UK.We obviously have to honour commitments without them taking the P.
Sensational headlines do nothing.
To be fair David Davis always said the UK will pay what it is legally bound to pay. I just wonder what could be in the brexit bill that provides the EU with the calculation of Up to ten years worth on net contributions?
Its often been described as being like a divorce. In a divorce both sets of assets are listed and shared accordingly. When they list what assets we have a share in and what that value is we at that point should then ask for an itemised breakdown of what they say we owe them. If that’s shown to be for us to pay for their fat pensions and expenses for the foreseeable future we should decline to pay anything until it is properly established why we owe this money. Strong and secure government. They’re having a laugh.