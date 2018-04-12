Money Marketing
Tyrie named as new chair of competition regulator

By

Andrew TyrieFormer Treasury select committee chair Andrew Tyrie has been named as the new chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority.

The ex-MP is best known for asking tough questions of the financial services sector while at the head of the influential parliamentary group.

While the FCA also has a competition remit, the CMA is likely to take on increased importance after Brexit, since competition rules are currently led by the European Commission.

Tyrie stood down from the Treasury select committee in 2017, and will replace David Currie in the post subject to approval from parliament.

Business secretary Greg Clark says: “Andrew Tyrie is a proven consumer champion and competition advocate, with a strong record of independence as select committee chair, ideally suited to leading the CMA at this critical time. I have no doubt he will make good use of his extensive policy, economic and financial experience to entrench the CMA post-Brexit as one of the world’s leading regulatory and enforcement bodies.”

Comments

  1. Duncan Jones 12th April 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Pleased to see Andrew Tyrie reappear in an important role following stepping down as an MP and chair of the TSC at the 2017 election. Greg Clark’s assessment of him are entirely correct. Definitely one of the ‘good guys’!

