Tyrie gets City backing to be new FCA chair

By
Andrew Tyrie Tory conf 2013.jpg
Former TSC chair Tyrie

Former Treasury select committee chair Andrew Tyrie has the backing of key city figures to become the FCA’s chairman next year, according to reports.

Current FCA chair John Griffith-Jones announced in July he would be stepping aside next year when his five-year term comes to an end.

A number of directors at asset managers, banks and insurers are putting their weight behind a potential application from Tyrie to step into the position, Sky News says.

Tyrie did not respond to requests for comment, but insiders tell Sky that he may be interested in the role.

FCA board members are decided by the Treasury. Applications for the FCA chair role close next week, with Griffith-Jones’ replacement to take over at the end of March.

Tyrie ran the Treasury select committee, the group of MPs charged with interrogating the FCA on a regular basis, until this July, when former education secretary Nicky Morgan was elected by MPs to head the group.

Having a former MP chair the FCA could throw up questions over the independence of the regulator, however.

The Treasury used to appoint the chief executive of the FCA without a Treasury committee hearing first, only after the appointment had been decided.

Tyrie oversaw the introduction of a new system where the Treasury select committee can say it does not approve of a nomination, and pass the decision to a binding vote from MPs.

  1. Alan Lakey 26th September 2017 at 9:02 am

    Now that would be a first – appointing somebody who actually understands the issues and has experience within the sector.

    Whatever next, appointing an adviser/ex-adviser to run PIMFA?

  2. D H 26th September 2017 at 9:04 am

    We he (Tyrie) would get my vote

    Lets face it, he has been highly critical of the regulator in the past but unable to hold them to account whilst at the TSC,

  3. Blair Cann 26th September 2017 at 9:11 am

    Surely a first class choice?

  4. Julian Stevens 26th September 2017 at 9:56 am

    If he does become the next FCA chairman, I imagine there may well be a few heated arguments behind closed doors, not to mention a few personal conflicts for him to grapple with, given that the role seems primarily to be that of a highly paid spin doctor and whitewasher.

  5. Stuart Duncan 26th September 2017 at 10:12 am

    It may be a very good way to inject a dose of realism.

    As for independence, I don’t see that as an issue as I have always felt that the FCA is an anti-democratic Quango that can be treated as independent when the politicians need someone to blame and as a means to implement Government policy when it suits HMG to do so. A very clever manoeuvre, but not always helpful in a democracy due to convenient lack of real accountability to parliament and the electorate.

  6. Patrick Schan 26th September 2017 at 11:04 am

    As good a choice as I could think of. Let’s hope he takes the job and carries on in the same fashion he has shown in the past.

Leave a comment