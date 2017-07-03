Two more advice firms join consolidator Fairstone

UskVale Financial Planning has 800 clients and £100m AUA

IFAs Octagon Wealth Management and UskVale Financial Planning are joining Fairstone, the consolidator has announced.

The two advice firms bring 17 new advisers and support staff to Fairstone.

South Wales-based UskVale has 800 clients and £100m assets under administration.

In March, Fairstone announced it had brought three firms into its buy-out programme: Campbell Harrison, Mortgage Find and Pensions & Wealth Management Services.

Those three firms had combined revenues of £3.25m.

Fairstone Group chief executive Lee Hartley says: “We have never looked to acquire businesses who want to stand still; it is crucial that the firms that we partner with are high quality and share both our values and aspirations for the future. That means firms who embrace technology and who expect their clients to not be treated like a commodity.”

Last month, Fairstone launched its retirement plan aimed at advisers looking to sell their business that guarantees a long-term annuity payout worth a minimum six times recurring income.

The scheme is a flexible 15-year income plan with cash-out options at each 5-year interval.