British Steel lines up rescue talks with Turkey’s military pension fund

Turkish army pension fund Ataer Holding is in exclusive talks to buy out British Steel.

Ataer has signed an agreement with The Insolvency Service Official Receiver after several bids for British Steel were made, the Insolvency Service has announced.

The preferred bidder Ataer has confirmed its intention to take on the steel making business and its subsidiaries.

The Official Receiver says: “Following discussions with a number of potential purchasers for the British Steel group over the past few weeks I am pleased to say I have now received an acceptable offer from Ataer for the purchase of the whole business and I am now focusing on finalising the sale.

Further fears expressed over future of British Steel

“I will be looking to conclude this process in the coming weeks, during which time British Steel continues to trade and supply its customers as normal. I would like to thank all employees, suppliers and customers for their continued support which has been essential to get to this point.”

British Steel, which entered liquidation in May, is continuing to trade and supply its customers.

The Special Managers, Hunter Kelly, Sam Woodward and Alan Hudson of EY, are keeping the company’s customers informed about the progress of the liquidation.