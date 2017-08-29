Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Trust me, I’m a provider

By Craig Paterson, Underwriting and Claims Philosophy Manager, Royal London

Hard-hitting headlines

“Dying mother of two is refused life insurance payout.”1

“What a way to treat a dying man: Grandfather refused life insurance claim.”2

“A widow betrayed by a life insurance company.”3

With headlines like these, it’s no wonder some consumers don’t trust providers.

Trust is key. Your clients trust you to provide them with good, solid advice. And you trust providers to do what they say they’ll do. If it comes to the point where a customer has to make a claim, we know their situation is already pretty bad. The last thing they need to feel is they’re being let down by you or us.

The risk

We know clients are already under-insured. In fact, we found some shocking statistics when we commissioned our state of the protection nation research. It’s overwhelming how many people think it’s important that their family is looked after financially if they should pass away but at the same time don’t think they have a strong need for life insurance. Whether this is because they don’t have an understanding of the products or they don’t believe they will get a payout, there are a lot of people who could be leaving their significant others and children in dire financial straits – certainly not something they’d ever want to happen.

Seventy-four per cent of UK adults surveyed didn’t have a life insurance policy. And of these 50 per cent had no life insurance because they didn’t see the benefit in owning it, or they didn’t trust insurance companies to pay out in the event of a claim?4

So nearly three-quarters of people are without personal protection, leaving them at huge financial risk. And what are their views based on? Sadly, it’s common misconception.

It’s all a myth

As we know, good news doesn’t always make for a good story. Perhaps that’s why we don’t hear about these as often. But there are plenty of uplifting and reassuring statistics out there.

“60% of claims paid out in three days”.5

“£870m paid in individual protection claims in 2016”6

“92% of critical illness claims paid”.7

We need to shake off this stigma and perception that claims aren’t being paid.

We know convincing clients they need to take personal protection is hard enough, so we want to help you manage this myth by providing you with claims stats and aids that you can easily pass on to your clients.

Visit adviser.royallondon.com/protection/service/claims/ to see our latest figures and to access materials to help you help your clients.

Sources:

1 – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2353646/Aviva-Insurance–Dying-mother-Carol-Neil-refused-pay-failed-disclose-information-HEADACHE.html

2 – http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/investing/article-2999576/What-way-treat-dying-man-Doctors-said-Michael-dead-year-Legal-General-didn-t-believe-refused-500k-life-insurance-claim.html

3 – http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-482837/A-widow-betrayed-life-insurance-company.htmlA

4 – State of the protection nation – Royal London

5 – https://www.ftadviser.com/protection/2017/05/31/royal-london-pays-60-of-claims-within-3-days/

6 – https://www.aviva.co.uk/media-centre/story/17766/aviva-reveals-870-million-paid-in-individual-prote/

7 – http://adviser.royallondon.com/protection/service/claims/

Recommended

Shop-Shopping-Retail-UK-High-Street-700x450.jpg
21

FCA pays advertising giant £400,000 for PPI deadline campaign

The FCA has paid advertising agency M&C Saatchi more than £400,000 as part of plans to introduce a deadline on payment protection insurance complaints. The regulator has proposed setting a deadline for PPI claims of June 2019, and is looking to launch a wide-scale consumer communications campaign to inform people of the new rules. As […]

Slipping through the cracks 620x430.jpg

Phoenix lines up job cuts after Axa acquisition

Phoenix is set to shed roles in a redundancy round following its decision to buy parts of Axa’s business last year. The closed-book provider snapped up Axa Wealth businesses Embassy, its off-platform investment and pension division and Sun Life, its direct protection business, in a deal signed last May, before also buying rival closed-book operation […]

Spring has sprung

Well, it’s been lovely to see a little bit of sunshine, even if it was only a brief appearance. I live in Scotland so, believe me, it was very brief.  Of course, with even the tiniest hint of spring, thoughts turn to the inevitable clearout that must take place.  And that got me to thinking […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Slipping through the cracks 620x430.jpg
1

Drawdown investment strategies failing to match retirement needs

Drawdown investment strategies are still closely aligned with those for non-drawdown clients, new research shows, despite their differing needs. Research from Aegon finds that the largest investment flows for both drawdown and non-drawdown clients over the last year were into multi-asset strategies, accounting for 45 and 46 per cent respectively. Equity growth and bonds came […]

1

Should IFAs get discretionary permissions?

More advisers are looking to bring investments in-house, experts are predicting, but barriers to entry can be tough to overcome. Events such as the commercial property saga of last year and disappointment with some external discretionary fund management firms are cited as some of the reasons why advisers would prefer to have more control over […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment