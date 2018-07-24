Money Marketing
View more on these topics

True Potential to pay after pension transfer complaint

By

True Potential has been ordered to compensate a former client who was advised to transfer several pension pots he held into a self-invested personal pension.

The Financial Ombudsman Service has upheld a complaint from Mr C in part because of the failure of True Potential to provide the level of service it promised.

In late 2013, Mr C discussed pension arrangements with TP and was advised to transfer his pension pots, worth more than £51,600, to a Sipp it offered in order to benefit from regular contact with his adviser.

When evaluating the value of his pension pots, TP surmised that he was around £3,700 better off than he would have been if his investments had achieved growth in-line with the Wealth Management Association income benchmark.

However, Mr C argued that the service that he received fell short of what he had been promised, and subsequently instructed TP to move his Sipp to cash in March 2016. Mr C then complained to TP in May 2016, and transferred his Sipp to a new provider in August 2017.

TP had agreed the service it provided had not met expectations, and agreed to refund the £854.91 that had been deducted from Mr C’s pension pot to cover the cost of ongoing advice between February 2014 and February 2016.

In addition to this, TP subsequently increased its offer by £500. This was due to the fact that Mr C’s adviser hadn’t agreed objectives with him at the outset.

The FOS found Mr C was owed an additional £300 for TP’s partial responsibility in delaying the transfer of the SIPP to his new provider, and a further £450.65 for the fees for ongoing advice between when he moved his Sipp to cash in March 2016, and when the Sipp was transferred in August 2017.

This amounted to a total of £2105.56 that Mr C might be owed by TP.

In a provisional decision, Ombudsman Suzannah Stuart didn’t agree that TP should carry out a redress calculation covering the period after he chose to move his Sipp to a cash fund.

Mr C’s new financial adviser says Mr C “just wanted to get his funds away from” TP after experiencing bad service, and also that he “was advised to move to cash purely to avoid the tax position”.

Stuart points out that Mr C could have remained invested and transferred his funds in-specie to his new provider, or he could have moved his funds to cash once a transfer had been arranged. This way Mr C would have not been out of the market for a prolonged period of time.

Furthermore, Stuart questioned why he “didn’t take action to move his Sipp until March 2017 – a year after he had moved his funds to cash”, and surmised that it would be unreasonable to expect TP to compensate Mr C for any loss he incurred as a result of being out of the market between March 2016 and March 2017.

Although the FOS deduced that TP should pay Mr C £300 for the delays he experienced in transferring his SIPP to another provider, it refused to ascribe TP sole responsibility.

Stuart states that Mr C’s new provider “could have been more proactive”, and highlights that the money was transferred from TP less than two weeks after it had received a transfer request from Mr C.

The FOS has concluded that TP is to pay Mr C a total of £2105.56.

Recommended

Sale rumours swirl adviser platform tech firm

The private equity owners of platform technology firm FNZ are reportedly eyeing a £2bn sale of the company. FNZ powers the Zurich, Standard Life Wrap, Elevate, Embark and Aviva platforms. Quilter is currently replatforming the Old Mutual Wealth platform from DST technology to FNZ. According to Sky News, FNZ’s two private equity backers General Atlantic […]

london city shard skyline
1

Consolidator buys London advice firm

Leeds-based consolidator Progeny Group has acquired Evolve Financial Planning and its offices in Croydon and London. Progeny surpasses £1bn in assets under management with the deal, which is part of its “acquire to hire” expansion strategy looking to expand in London and the South East. Progeny was formed in 2014 after wealth management firm Lawrence […]
22

VouchedFor: FCA directory could see more ‘bad’ advisers being picked

The proposed FCA directory that will include advisers’ details could see more people finding “bad advisers”, according to adviser review site VouchedFor. A LinkedIn article by VouchedFor chief executive Adam Price says this is because the regulator’s consultation paper pitching the directory suggested little around underlying adviser checks being substantively improved. In the article, Price says: […]

Martin Cholwill

Difficult backdrop, but market to grind higher

Senior Fund Manager, Martin Cholwill reflects on current conditions within the macro environment. He expects continued uncertainty in the UK economy and on the political horizon could provide a difficult backdrop, but remains positive that the stock market will grind higher. Read the article here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Businesswoman

Discretionary wins boost income at Brewin Dolphin

Discretionary funds inflows and strong investment returns have driven Brewin Dolphin’s total income to a record £82.4m for the third quarter of the financial year. Total fundsunder management in the quarter increased 6.5 per cent to £42.3bn for the wealth manager with discretionary funds increasing by 7.3 per cent. New discretionary funds including transfers came […]

Pimfa warns no-deal Brexit will hurt advisers

Advice and wealth management trade body Pimfa has warned that a no-deal Brexit could hurt the investment community and its clients. Despite the approval of the Government’s Chequers and White Paper proposals, the trade body formed of the merger of Apfa and the WMA last year, believes walking away with no-deal is still a “distinct […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
1

FCA moots enforcing basic rate for cash savings

The FCA has kick-started a discussion as to whether a “basic savings rate” should be introduced on cash products. In a paper this morning, the regulator notes that on easy access cash savings products, longstanding customers are receiving worse interest rates than those shopping around. Among a range of potential options to address this price […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com