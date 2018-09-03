Money Marketing
View more on these topics

True Potential put up for sale

By

Platform, fund management and advice business True Potential has been put up for sale, in a deal that could be worth up to £2bn, according to Sky News.

It is reported True Potential has appointed bankers from Perella Weinberg Partners to deal with offers from prospective buyers.

The company is owned 739 individual partners, with a minority stake held by US private equity firm FTV Capital.

The vertically integrated company made a profit of £24m last year, with a turnover of £99m.

In a statement to Sky News, a True Potential spokesman said: “2017 was an exceptionally strong year for True Potential and that performance has accelerated throughout 2018, in an industry that is also growing fast.

“It is inevitable that there would be interest in the company.

“True Potential has appointed Perella Weinberg Partners to consider and advise on the domestic and international interest that has been shown in us.”

In April this year True Potential announced it was dropping its contract with SEI in favour of developing its own in-house technology.

True Potential senior partner Daniel Harrison said the decision to build the firm’s own technology will open up “powerful opportunities for the platform moving forward”.

The news follows a number of platform companies making or announcing sales in 2018, including Transact, Nucleus, AJ Bell and technology provider FNZ.

Sky News notes True Potential’s high values to earnings ratio that would come with a £2bn valuation as consumers increasingly make use of digital platforms.

Recommended
1

Lifetime Isa sales fall short of predictions

The number of Lifetime Isa sales in the product’s first year have fallen around 34,000 short of government expectations. Savers have also placed around £400 less into the vehicle than predicted, according to statistics from HM Revenue and Customs this morning. There have been 166,000 accounts taken out in the first twelve months of the […]
13

Pensions committee chair Frank Field quits Labour party

Work and pensions select committee chairman and veteran Birkenhead MP Frank Field has decided to quit Labour over the party’s failure to act on anti-Semitism and bullying allegations. The MP, who has been instrumental in inquiries into defined benefit pension transfers, the collapse of BHS and Carillion, the FCA’s approach to Sipp supervision, and the […]

Succession to compensate after battle over advice responsibility

Succession Wealth Management has been ordered to pay compensation despite arguing it should not be responsible for the advice that was complained about. In an upheld ruling, the Financial Ombudsman Service says Succession should have advised the complainants, Mr and Mrs D, to use their yearly Isa allowance to avoid a potential capital gains tax […]

Dennis Hall
59

Dennis Hall: Why we are reducing portfolios to just one fund

If you agree with the premise that funds with high charges generally underperform those with low charges, then you must also agree a portfolio that accrues high costs will generally underperform one with lower costs. And if you accept this, the obvious conclusion is to hack away anything that increases that cost. Switching from higher-priced […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Sesame partners with M&S Bank for mortgage advice

Sesame has become the latest mortgage adviser network to partner with Marks & Spencer Bank. The partnership with Sesame takes the supermarket bank’s intermediary partnerships to four, having already signed up with Openwork last month, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and London and Country at launch. The bank launched its first mortgage range earlier this year offering deals […]

FOS orders compensation over Sipp delay by Mattioli Woods

The Financial Ombudsman Service has decided that Mattioli Woods must pay compensation over a botched Sipp administration which resulted in delays to a transfer, but does not have to pay back some of the fees it charged. Despite an initial ruling in his favour, a client said the a FOS adjudicator had calculated redress unfairly, […]
1

Connaught investors to get compensation by October

Investors who lost money after the collapse and suspension of the Connaught Income Fund in 2012 have been told they will receive redress payments by 27 October. Investors tell Money Marketing that joint communication from administrators Duff & Phelps and the FCA outlines figures owed for individual cases and gives until 25 September for responses […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Simon Hall 3rd September 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Really? 83 times the profit, whoever pays that must need their head examining?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com