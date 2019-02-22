Money Marketing
Tributes paid as Bruno Schroder passes away

By

Bruno Schroder, the great-grandson of Schroders founder John Henry Schroder, has passed away aged 86 following a short illness.

Schroder had spent more than 50 years as a director at the wealth manager, where he first took up a role in 1960.

He became a non-executive director in 1963 as his father and chairman of the firm, Helmut Schroder, saw his health decline.

Bruno Schroder began his career working in the internal audit division, in commercial banking and subsequently in corporate finance, following national service in the Life Guards, and Oxford University and the Harvard Business School.

Schroders chairman Michael Dobson says: “Bruno made an enormous contribution to Schroders over more than 50 years. He was passionate about Schroders and unwavering in his support for the Company. His long experience, good judgement and sense of humour will be sorely missed. On behalf of everyone at Schroders I send our heartfelt condolences to Bruno’s wife and family.”

Other members of the financial services and media community have also paid tribute to the passing of the FTSE 100’s longest-serving board member.

An obituary in The Times describes Schroder as a “gentleman operator” and “unassuming”.

