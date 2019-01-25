Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Trevor Greetham: US recession fears are premature

By

Global growth is slowing but America remains strong

Volatility returned with a vengeance in 2018 after an unusually quiet 2017. Wall Street suffered its worst December since the Great Depression, leaving global stockmarkets lower for the year in sterling terms for the first time since 2011. UK property was a relatively bright spot, however, and diversification limited percentage losses in a typical mid-range multi-asset fund to the low single digits.

We are late in the business cycle and stockmarket volatility is likely to remain high over 2019.

It usually rises about two years after the US Federal Reserve starts to hike interest rates, so 2018 was right on cue. Markets tend to calm down again once interest rates have been cut and an economic recovery is under way, but that still feels a way off and we should get used to wide trading ranges.

Markets pricing in recession

Bull markets in equities are linked to expansion phases in the world economy. At nine and a half years and counting, this is the second-longest US expansion on record. The economic expansion has to last another six months to equal that of the record-breaking 1990s.

Market participants doubt it will make it and are pricing in a recession. They don’t always get it right though. Prices moved sideways in 2011 and dropped in 2015/16, with the economy slowing rather than stalling in both cases.

December weakness may reflect a temporary drop in activity associated with threatened tariff increases. Investors were also surprised by president Donald Trump attacking the Fed, recalling troops from Syria and triggering a government shutdown, not to mention all the Brexit-related uncertainty.

US data inconsistent with recession

Global growth has been slowing for a year or so, led by China but with European data also weakening markedly. The US economy remains relatively strong on the back of tax cuts and spending increases. Jobs are still being created and real interest rates are low.

Softening US housing market indicators are a concern as housing can be a lead indicator for the broader economy. The lags are long though. The usual relationship suggests a recession with rising unemployment going into 2020, not in early 2019.

The Fed may also be close to pausing its rate hikes as its intention is more to normalise rates than move to a restrictive monetary stance.

Stockmarket weakness tends to make central banks pause. Business confidence is also dropping and the plunge in the oil price is taking inflation out of the system.

Our proprietary Investment Clock model guides our tactical asset allocation. With recent data, particularly the sharply lower oil price, it has moved from stagflation into reflation. Interestingly, in this phase, central banks tend to cut interest rates, rather than raise them.

Growth could still surprise positively

With expectations so low, could growth surprise positively? The recent collapse in energy prices sets the scene for a strong US consumer in 2019. The oil price is a good one-year lead indicator for US consumer spending. A lower oil price partly explained the sharp upturn in growth in 2016/17.

Chinese authorities have started stimulating their economy to counter the slowdown and offset the impact of possible US tariff increases. Alongside repeatedly cutting banks’ reserve requirements, they have been quietly easing monetary policy over the past year, judging by the drop in local market bond yields.

Fiscal stimulus is also under way. Tax cuts and further stimulus are widely expected. China was the swing factor that turned a soggy 2015/16 into a strong 2017/18.

In it to win it

It usually pays to be bold when others are fearful. We start the year constructive on stocks: to borrow from Mark Twain, reports of the death of the US business expansion are exaggerated. However, we expect to become more cautious as the year progresses. There just isn’t much spare capacity in the US economy. A sharp recovery in China could lead to Fed over-tightening, raising the risk of a full-blown recession in 2020, consistent with early warnings from housing data.

Trevor Greetham is head of multi-asset at Royal London Asset Management

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
102

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

3D illustration of Ribs - Part of Human Skeleton.
21

Calls to change lifetime allowance for doctors ‘will fall on deaf ears’

Quilter has hit out at the possibility of changing the pension rules for doctors, saying the Treasury will not support separate provisions for different professions. In response to discussions between health secretary Matt Hancock and the Treasury last week around a potential exemption to standard lifetime allowance rules, Quilter pensions expert Ian Browne says arguments for […]
1

SimplyBiz ‘optimistic’ after reporting losses

Compliance provider SimplyBiz is optimistic after posting year-end results with earnings before tax above management expectations. In its pre-close trading update for 2018, the provider’s balance sheet shows net cash of £6.4m following what it termed a difficult year for markets. SimplyBiz is now nine months on from its initial public offering on the London […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Industry reacts to flagship consultation on ESG’s future

The Investment Association has today launched a consultation on sustainable and responsible investment for asset managers. Responses have flooded in, suggesting the investment industry may well still be split on the merits of ESG. Morningstar Europe director of passive strategies and sustainability research Hortense Bioy Product development in the sustainability investment space has picked up […]

Clive Waller: We must keep a close eye on vertical integration

There are a few expressions guaranteed to enrage financial planners. One of these is vertical integration. Many will argue vertical integration means inferior advice and poor products at higher cost. Is this fair? In some cases yes, but not always. Simplistically, there are three layers in the value chain: manufacture, distribution/advice and the technology in […]

Five minutes with…Platforum’s Andrew Ashwood

Platforum analyst Andrew Ashwood looks at the growth in cashflow modelling and solving the retirement income puzzle ahead of his appareance at the flagship Money Marketing Interactive conference in April. What is the most encouraging advice market trend you are seeing at the moment? Retirement is a huge talking point for product providers, advisers and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com