Treasury to probe mini-bond regulation after LC&F collapse

The Treasury will look at whether the regulatory framework around mini-bond investments is suitable following the collapse of provider London Capital & Finance earlier this year.

According to Reuters, junior finance minister John Glen flagged the finance ministry’s involvement in the ongoing case in a letter to lawmakers published on Monday.

Glen says the Treasury will consider whether the current regulation for mini-bonds – used to raise funds for small businesses – are appropriate for protecting customers.

A total 11,500 investors lost £237m after LC&F fell into default in January.

This came a month after the regulator issued it with an order to take down promotional material of the bonds, ruling they were “misleading, not fair, and unclear.”

While mini-bonds are not regulated, LC&F was formerly authorised by the FCA prior to its collapse.

Presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Money Box Paul Lewis called on the government to step in last month, saying it should take responsibility after helping LC&F create an air of official approval.

The FCA is currently conducting a review into its own supervision of the firm’s collapse, while MPs have backed a call for chief executive Andrew Bailey to step down over the matter.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is also in the spotlight over its communications with LC&F customers.

Some investors were incorrectly misled to believe their investments in the mini-bonds were protected by the lifeboat fund in May.