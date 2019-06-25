Treasury to probe mini-bond regulation after LC&F collapse

Money Marketing
Portfolio-Performance-Investment-UK-Bonds-700x450.jpgThe Treasury will look at whether the regulatory framework around mini-bond investments is suitable following the collapse of provider London Capital & Finance earlier this year.

According to Reuters, junior finance minister John Glen flagged the finance ministry’s involvement in the ongoing case in a letter to lawmakers published on Monday.

Glen says the Treasury will consider whether the current regulation for mini-bonds – used to raise funds for small businesses – are appropriate for protecting customers.

A total 11,500 investors lost £237m after LC&F fell into default in January.

This came a month after the regulator issued it with an order to take down promotional material of the bonds, ruling they were “misleading, not fair, and unclear.”

While mini-bonds are not regulated, LC&F was formerly authorised by the FCA prior to its collapse.

Investor blames FCA for losses after mini-bond firm collapse

Presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Money Box Paul Lewis called on the government to step in last month, saying it should take responsibility after helping LC&F create an air of official approval. 

The FCA is currently conducting a review into its own supervision of the firm’s collapse, while MPs have backed a call for chief executive Andrew Bailey to step down over the matter.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is also in the spotlight over its communications with LC&F customers.

Some investors were incorrectly misled to believe their investments in the mini-bonds were protected by the lifeboat fund in May.

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 25th June 2019 at 9:34 am

    Reviews are all very well but if, as seems to be the case time after time, nothing ever actually happens as a result of them determining that the regulator has failed to fulfil its statutory responsibilities, what is their point? The FCA’s response is just the usual admission that it might have done better in certain areas, that lessons have been learned and that it’ll try to do better going forward, the same old vacuous tosh it’s been reciting since time immemorial. In practice, as is plain for all to see, nothing ever changes. It’ll be the same in the wake of the next motorway pile-up, the one after that and so on, ad infintum.

    On Money Box, Paul Lewis repeatedly asked Megan Butler to admit that the FCA had failed to do its job with regards to LC&F, but she just would not give him a straight answer, not even a denial. All she kept saying was what the FCA is doing now, AFTER the event which, to my mind, is nothing but obfuscation.

    All these reviews and investigations achieve NOTHING, they’re just token exercises. When is the FCA going to be held properly to account?

  2. Neil Liversidge 25th June 2019 at 9:40 am

    What also needs looking into is the origination of mini-bonds that have failed, especially those bought as investments via SIPPs on the advice of failed firms. The question that needs to be asked is whether these were ever genuine investments at all or whether they were just created to hoover up the money of unsuspecting pension plan holders whose plans were transferred by the firms in question.

  3. Hazel O'byrne 25th June 2019 at 10:33 am

    what is continually missed is the fact that bondholders and isa purchasers were unaware hat they were investing in so called “mini bonds”. no where in their promotional literature did lcf refer to mini bonds they were described as “secured bonds” – mini bond only arose after the fca stepped in and it was the fca that referred to mini bonds say they were not regulated. The fca have a lot to be accounted for in this debacle – they should have overseen the promotional material as fca were a regulated firm and they obviously did not. Hence thousands of bondholders are now seriously at a monetary loss and like myself – being an OAP – little chance of building up their savings again.

    • Julian Stevens 25th June 2019 at 1:34 pm

      Though I’ve never recommended one, Mini Bonds are, in principle and, provided of course that a fund of them is run with adequate probity, not actually bad.

      The ones I’ve looked at are/were based on short term loans to fledgling companies at high rates of interest but fully secured at 75% LTV against a physical asset such as a commercial property. Should the borrower default, the lender takes legal ownership of the property and sells it to redeem the loan.

      To me (though I don’t claim to be an expert in such investments) that looks like a fairly sound set up and, LC&F might actually have managed to deliver its promised 8% p.a. yield.

