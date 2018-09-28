Money Marketing
Treasury committee chair warns parents could miss out on pensions

By

Child-CI-campaign-imageTreasury committee chair Nicky Morgan has called on the government to make sure parents are getting their full state pension entitlement through building up national insurance credits.

In a letter to pensions secretary Esther McVey, Morgan notes that child benefit registration builds up state pension entitlement by granting national insurance credits.

However, there is a risk that if one parent works and claims the child benefit at the same time, while the non-working parent does not, the non-working parent will not get the national insurance credits towards their state pension.

Morgan says:“Households can either change the child benefit claimant from the earning-parent to the parent with low-or-no income, or the earning-parent is able to stay as the claimant and just the national insurance credits can be transferred to the parent with low-or-no income.

“The Department for Work and Pensions must do more to inform parents that either option will ensure that parents with low-or-no incomes don’t miss out on their pension entitlement.”

Morgan took over the running of the influential committee from Andrew Tyrie last year.

Since becoming chair, she has been involved with reviews including into the “alpha male” culture in financial services, as well as an inquiry into practices at the Financial Ombudsman Service.

