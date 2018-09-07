Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Treasury U-turns on NICs cut over fairness concerns

By

The Treasury has shelved plans to cut national insurance contributions for the self-employed amid concerns it would be unfair on low earners.

Class 2 NICs were set to be abolished in April, but the policy was delayed for 12 months.

National insurance contributions are set aside by the Treasury to help pay for the state pension and other benefits.

Campaigners had expressed concerns over the impact of the change on the state pensions of the low-paid self-employed, particularly women.

Scrapping Class 2 NICS would mean 300,000 self-employed workers earning less than £6,000 a year would have to pay more to access the state pension.

In a statement yesterday the exchequer secretary to the Treasury Robert Jenrick said the government had listened to concerns and will not go ahead with scrapping Class 2 NICs.

He says: “Having listened to those likely to be affected by this change we have concluded that it would not be right to proceed during this parliament, given the negative impacts it could have on some of the lowest earning in our society.

“Furthermore, it has become clear that, to the extent that the government could address these concerns, the options identified introduce greater complexity to the tax system, undermining the original objective of the policy.”

Recommended

Govt delays NICs changes for self-employed

The Government has decided to delay its planned increase in national insurance contributions for the self-employed in a move welcomed by campaigners. Class 2 NICs were set to be abolished from next April, but the Government will now postpone the move for a year. The delay comes as campaigners had expressed concerns over the impact […]

Govt should have raised NICs for self-employed, review to find

An independent review of the Government’s approach to modern employment trends is likely to conclude that Chancellor Philip Hammond should have stuck to his guns and increased national insurance contributions for the self-employed. Hammond withdrew the tax increase for the self-employed, one of his main Budget pledges, just days after the announcement. However, Royal Society […]

Aegon brings back executive as Cofunds issues rumble on

Former Aegon chief operating officer Tommy Young has rejoined the provider as a consultant as it continues to resolve issues with the Cofunds replatforming. Young was appointed chief operating officer at Aegon in 2011 having joined the provider in 2009 as governance and controls director of its sales and distribution business. He retired in February. […]

thumbnail

What employers should expect over the next five years

A major feature of our articles is looking into the Jelf Employee Benefits crystal ball to predict changes and trends that may influence the short and medium term shape of UK employee benefits.  By flagging such changes early we aim to provide our followers with the tools to make sensible and informed decisions on their benefits offerings.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

ONS figures show number of savers at record high

More people than ever are now saving for retirement through occupational pension schemes. The number of savers rose 12 per cent from £13.5 million to £15.1 million in 2016, according to Office for National Statistics data. Active membership of defined contribution pension schemes increased to 7.7 million from 6.4 million two years ago. The survey […]

Brewin Dolphin hires another six for advice expansion

Discretionary fund manager Brewin Dolphin has continued its advice arm recruitment drive with another six hires. The appointments come from across the UK and include hires into Edingburgh, London and Belfast. Former Succession adviser Ross Belford and Edinburgh Wealth Management paraplanner Graeme Muir join in Scotland. There are also two more hires to Brewin’s London team, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com