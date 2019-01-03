Money Marketing
Treasury appoints ex-Virgin Money chief to Bank of England committee

By

Low angle view of the main facades of the Bank of England and London Stock Exchange and the London Troops memorial at Bank Junction in the City of London. London.Former Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia has been appointed to serve on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee.

Gadhia replaces vice-chair of media company RTL Group  Martin Taylor and starts her role in time for the committee’s second quarter round of meetings this year.

She will serve on the committee with current Banking Standards Board chairwoman Colette Bowe, who was also appointed today.

Gadhia was chief executive of Virgin Money from 2007 to 2018 until it merged with CYBG.

She also led the government’s review into equality and inclusion in financial services as its Women in Finance Champion.

There were forty-two applications, of which eight candidates were shortlisted for interview to be considered by chancellor Philip Hammond.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney says: “Jayne-Anne brings deep and relevant experience in retail banking and her successful business career.

“In her public policy she has championed the transformative impact of adopting new technologies and of greater diversity within the workforce of the financial services industry.

“We also greatly look forward to her contributions to the work of the committee.”

