Transparency will ‘force down’ adviser fees

Costs transparency will eventually force advisers to lower what they can charge clients overall, to 1.5 per cent a year, according to Lang Cat principal Mark Polson.
Polson believes regulations such as Mifid II will steadily increase pressure on advisers and make it harder for them to justify fees above 1.5 per cent.
Speaking at an event this month run by Seven Investment Management, he argued the same constraint would also shape the charges asset managers could levy on consumers.
In his definition of price, Polson included the cost of portfolio transactions, the ongoing adviser charge and the wrapper the portfolio is held on.
He went on to explain the consequences for the wider industry of having more comprehensive information about charges.
He said: “We are constructing solutions where, if we [as an industry] could start again, we would not be doing what we are now.
Research the Lang Cat has done demonstrates there is no link between price and quality when it comes to charges.
“Many firms do not know what they’re charging clients. If a sustainable annual withdrawal rate is 3 per cent and your charge is 2.25 per cent on top of inflation, you will get into trouble.”
Why would transparency alter prices that are value for money?
John Ruskin – “It’s unwise to pay too much, but it’s worse to pay too little. Whenyou pay too much, you lose a little money – that’s all. When you paytoo little, you sometimes lose everything, because the thing you
bought was incapable of doing the thing it was bought to do.
The common law of business balance prohibits paying a little and getting a lot – it can’t be done. If you deal with the lowest bidder, it is well to add something for the risk you run, and if you do that you will
have enough to pay for something better.”
The article isn’t clear whether the 1.5% is a total charge (platform, fund, adviser etc) or just the adviser charge. I think any adviser charging 1.5% is pushing it somewhat, unless it’s on very small investments.
On the other hand, my firm is just about to put up its ongoing charges. We’ve tried to hold them low but the new MiFid suitability requirements mean that our ongoing service is no longer sustainable.
To be clear, we were reviewing clients properly, checking their products, making changes where needed, sorting out their CGT and ISA, checking ATR and generally earning our fee. We just didn’t need to write 4 pages of waffle about it.
The clients don’t want a suitability report each year; they certainly haven’t been asking for it but they are going to get one and they will pay handsomely for it too.
1.5%!! Gosh I charged a max of 0.5% reducing for larger portfolios down to a minimum of 0.3% And I didn’t have to charge VAT.
In fairness with all the extra compliance today I guess that those prices would have to be increased a tad. But I was always in line with John Lewis – “never knowingly undersold”.
For those in the VAT trap 1.5% + Vat equates to a huge 1.8%
Small is beautiful – and much cheaper.