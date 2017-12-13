Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Transparency champion apologises for mudslinging at asset managers

By
FCA working group head Chris Sier

The chair of an FCA working group has apologised to the FCA and the Investment Association for criticising asset managers in a high-profile interview. 

In an interview with The Times, transparency campaigner Chris Sier, who is chairing the regulator’s disclosure working group, called the investment industry “arrogant and complacent” on fees and referenced the quality of the work the IA did for its members.

Sier is tasked with creating a new template for fund costs and charges following the package of remedies outlined in the FCA’s final report into the asset management industry.

In a letter sent to FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey and IA head Chris Cummings, Sier apologised for any ambiguity caused by his remarks in the article and defended his unbiased role at the regulator.

The letter says: “I wish to make clear that the views expressed were my own…. I am not biased against the investment management industry in my stance, and the many industry members of the [Institutional Disclosure Working Group] have been exemplary in their positive contribution. We have made considerable progress in the short time the IDWG has been operating, and expect to publish an update shortly.”

In the letter, Sier adds: “For the avoidance of doubt, I would like to assure you that, if I have caused any offence to the IA or its members, I would like to apologise. I do this with an easy conscience because I know that the IA’s participation in the process to date has been substantial and crucial, and will be going forward.”

Recommended

FCA backs public meeting over British Steel pensions

The FCA, The Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Advisory Service are to attend a public meeting at Port Talbot on Thursday for British Steel Pension Scheme members. The FCA confirmed the meeting was taking place and that executive supervision director investment, wholesale and specialist Megan Butler would represent it there. The meeting is a chance […]

2

FCA launches consultation on authorisation and competition

The FCA has launched a consultation on its approach to authorisation and competition, which will be open to responses until March next year. Following the launch of the FCA’s mission in April, the approach documents are the second and third in a series of papers explaining how the watchdog tackles regulation. The first document, the […]

2

FCA fines increase tenfold in 2017

The total amount in fines handed out by the FCA has increased 10 times in the past year, soaring from £22.2m in 2016 to £229.4m in 2017. The FCA fined eight individuals an aggregate £436,000 and £229m was levied against companies, according to law firm Clyde & Co. Even though fewer fines have been levied […]

35

FSCS: 80% of claims are for unregulated products

80 per cent of compensation claims against financial advisers are for unregulated investment sales, according to Financial Services Compensation Scheme chief executive Mark Neale. Speaking at the Money Marketing In Focus conference today, Neale said the vast majority of the £125m paid out by the FSCS this year concerned unregulated investments in areas like forestry and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

The challenges facing advisers – then and now

A panel of advisers today reflected on the challenges facing their profession and how these have changed from before the introduction of the Retail Distribution Review. In a live debate chaired by Money Marketing today, four advisers debated the role of technology in the advice process, the different fee systems, the advice gap and financial […]

Handshake

Old Mutual Wealth poaches from Aegon for platform hire

Old Mutual Wealth has appointed Jeremy Mugridge as proposition marketing head for its platform. Mugridge previously worked in marketing at Old Mutual Wealth but now joins the business from Aegon where he was working on consultancy projects. In his new role he replaces Tom Hawkins who will lead Old Mutual Wealth’s team of office-based consultants. […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 13th December 2017 at 11:43 am

    Another luvvie on a stipend. I winder how much he and his team are costing and whether a cost-benefit analysis will in the end prove them to have been worthwhile. I’ll not put odds on it.

Leave a comment