Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Transfer values rising in Brexit run up

By

Consultancy XPS Pensions Group has said that an increase in transfer values during October is the highest monthly change in more than a year.

The group’s transfer value index tracks what transfer value a benchmark defined benefit scheme would provide to a 64-year old member entitled to a £10,000 a year pension from 65, increasing each year in line with inflation.

The fluctuation recorded in October alone is almost as much as the total for the whole year to September 2018 .

XPS head of DB growth Sankar Mahalingham says that the increase in transfer values over October was due to both a drop in gilt yields and an increase in inflation.

The difference between minimum and maximum readings of the index during October was £8,600 – around 3.6 per cent.

The index stood at £230,000 at the end of September, rising to £235,000 at the end of October.

FSCS: Providers should flag compensation fund to boost pension saving

XPS signaled a potential increase in volatility moving forward in its September index announcement driven by uncertainty around Brexit.

Mahalingham says:”We mentioned last month that it was possible there would be a return to volatility as we approach the deadline for agreeing a deal for the UK leaving the EU and continued speculation about the type of deal negotiated, including no deal, all of which may impact gilt yields and inflation expectations.”

Recommended
7

FOS hit with 300 pension transfer complaints since freedoms

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed it received 300 complaints relating to defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers since 2015. However, this currently makes up 2 per cent of all pension complaints between April 2015 and March 2018, when the FOS received a total of just under 15,000 complaints on pensions and 1,700 complaints […]

Polar-bears-walking-on-melting-ice-showing-climate-change-700.jpg

Pension funds fall short on climate change plans

Only 5 per cent of the UK’s largest pension funds have climate change policies in place despite a pending requirement for trustees to justify any decision to disregard environmental, social and governance factors. In the wake of continuing concerns about climate change, the Department for Work and Pensions announced that the rules on ESG issues […]
1

Budget 2018: Govt tightens entrepreneurs relief rules

Chancellor Philip Hammond has decided not to scrap entrepreneurs relief, but has made conditions for qualifying stricter. To ensure it is going to genuine entrepreneurs, the government will extend the minimum qualifying period from 12 months to two years. However, Hammond said he wanted the UK to be a leading global player in global technology, so […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Tavistock: 90% of our fund flows are from in-house advisers

The vast majority of flows into vertically integrated firm Tavistock’s discretionary funds are from its own advisers, according to chief executive Brian Raven. Speaking to Money Marketing after the release of its half year results today, Raven says the structure of the business means its own advisers are currently responsible for 90 per cent of inflows. He […]

Claire Trott: Big news for ill-health pension transfers and IHT

Landmark court case sees pensions transferred in serious ill health liable to significant tax charge There have been some very interesting developments lately with regards to pension transfers in serious ill health – in particular around inheritance tax. In a landmark ruling, the Court of Appeal has found in favour of HM Revenue & Customs […]

Fund manager Carmignac probed over tax fraud

Financial prosecutors are investigating investment giant Carmignac Gestion over potential tax fraud and money laundering, according to reports. A source close to the matter tells Reuters that the French asset manager with around €50bn (£43bn) in assets under management has faced a probe from authorities in France. In a statement provided to Reuters, Carmignac said that while […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com