Money Marketing
View more on these topics

TVAS firm brings in new report ahead of October deadline

By

O&M Pension Solutions has changed its systems ahead of an October deadline to help advisers meet new regulations around transfer value analysis reports.

From 1 October, the FCA’s new rules mean transfer value analysis reports will be replaced by a combination of a “transfer value comparator” and an “appropriate pension transfer analysis”

The transfer value comparator is now offered by O&M.

O&M Pension Solutions director Jason Wykes says the upgrade involved discussions with the FCA about implementing the TVC.

The lowdown on new DB transfer value analysis rules

He adds: “The inclusion of the TVC has signalled a major change to the content of pension transfer analysis reports, and it was important to us to ensure that we did not release the new report until we were absolutely satisfied with the result.”

In May, O&M Pension Advice announced it would stop offering its pension transfer advisory service on 1 July.

At that time, O&M committed to continuing to produce transfer value analysis reports for advisers using its transfer bureau service, but said it would not be able to execute any advice.

Some providers such as LV= and Standard Life have pulled out of the TVAS market after the FCA rules, while others, such as Quilter, have relaunched their service.

Recommended

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysis

LV= confirms exit from TVAS market

LV= has no plans to restart its suspended transfer value analysis service over concerns it could stray into giving financial advice. A number of providers, including LV=, froze their services after the FCA published its policy statement on defined benefit transfers in March. In the statement, the FCA said accepting free TVAS software could be […]

Technology-Tablet-Tech-Computer-500x320.jpg

Just launches TVAS service

Retirement product provider Just Group has launched a digital platform that will offer transfer value analysis services. Just Group is starting the wholly-owned HUB Pension Solutions to provide support services for trustees, scheme sponsors and appointed advisers. The launch of the new services comes two months after the FCA’s policy statement on defined benefit transfers […]
2

Which level 4 exams are right for your staff?

There is a bewildering choice of exams at level 4, all tested in different ways. Here, I want to look at two of the most popular routes: the CII’s Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning and Diploma in Financial Planning. There are, of course, options from other examining bodies such as the Chartered Institute for Securities […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

MPs push for greening of govt pension scheme

Work and pensions select committee member and Labour MP Ruth George has called for the parliamentary pension scheme to divest from fossil fuels. The MP for High Peak put her name to the Divest Parliament pledge which is a cross-party campaign to clean up the investments in politicians’ pension schemes. MPs are automatically enrolled in […]

Network UK map

deVere Group grows UK footprint

deVere Group’s subsidiary UK Workplace Solutions has had regulatory approval to acquire WPS Advisory, which used to trade as Priscum Direct. UK Workplace Solutions was granted the approval notice from the FCA and will merge WPS under its own brand. deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green says WPS Advisory will focus on people facing “tough […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com