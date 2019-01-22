Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Transact sees funds dip in fourth quarter

By

A volatile market in the fourth quarter of last year saw platform Transact’s funds under direction dip by 4.4 per cent to £32bn, latest results show.

An update from parent Integrafin this morning sounds a positive note, however, that funds fell by less than major indices like the FTSE All Share and MSCI World, which were down 11 per cent and 11.7 per cent respectively.

Market movements had a £2.3bn negative impact on the platform over the quarter ended 31 December. For the same quarter in 2017, they boosted the platform’s funds by £734m.

Inflows were £1.39bn compared to £1.51bn the quarter previously, while net flows dropped to £884m from £979m.

Chief executive Ian Taylor says: “I am pleased to report that funds under direction proved generally resilient over the quarter when compared to movements in world equity markets. Inflows and net flows both fell a little from the levels of the previous quarter – but so, also, did outflows.”

At £509m, outflows in the quarter ended December were down from £537m the previous quarter, but higher than the £396m reported for the quarter ended December 2017.

All Transact staff to become shareholders after IPO success

Integrafin’s share price opened at 332p this morning, before rising to 337p in early trading. The company floated at 265p in March, falling to 257p by the end of the month, but has been as high as 395p.

Recommended

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Profile: OMGI’s Stephen Message on running £1bn at age of 25

Most people at the age of 25 have their worries in life but none of those usually concerns running a £1bn fund. Old Mutual Global Investors’ Stephen Message’s experience is different. Now in charge of the £140m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, Message says he has been fortunate on the path to his current […]
3

Record year for ETFs as actives take beating

Exchange traded fund listings on the London Stock Exchange reached a record high last year, mirroring investors’ cautious outlook for 2019. The Financial Times reports a total of 323 ETF products, including commodities and exchange traded notes, were listed on the LSE in 2018. ETFs –  low-cost listed funds that look to hug the benchmark […]
1

Advisers will overcome platform market struggles, Nucleus says

Advisers will continue to thrive in a difficult market environment despite the problems facing the platform industry, Nucleus says. Speaking to Money Marketing, Nucleus chief customer officer Barry Neilson says platforms will come under increasing pressure in the short-term with advisers demanding more agile technology to cope with growing customer numbers. Platforms that can harness […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Five minutes with…Helm Godfrey’s Danby Bloch

Ahead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, this April, Helm Godfrey chairman Danby Bloch looks at getting graduates into advice and making adviser the ‘go-to gurus’ of finance What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession? There’s no quick fix, but there are lots of […]

What advisers can learn from new banking regulation

A look at the important take-aways from the senior manager regime’s previous implementation for those beginning their own preparations The forthcoming extension of the Senior Managers & Certification Regime represents the next major regulatory change that gets to the heart of a firm’s culture, governance and operational considerations. SM&CR implementation will not be a one-time […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com