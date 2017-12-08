Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Transact reduces charges

By

Transact has reduced its annual charges and aligned them with the cash rates it applies.

Alongside the charge cut, which will affect new and existing clients, three of the platform’s rates for cash deposits will increase at the same time.

The changes, which will apply from 1 April next year, will see all portfolios with over £60,000 charged less.

It says clients with a portfolio of £100,000 cold save £130 a year.

Transact has also reduced its discount threshold to £100,000 from £120,000 and introduced a lower pricing brand for portfolios over £5m.

Chief development officer Jonathan Gunby says: “We have removed the differentiation between the charges for investment and cash making price cuts in line with our responsible pricing approach. Successive price cuts have had a positive impact on our net flows and profitability while providing benefits to both advisers and their clients.

“Our funds under direction are now around £29bn and we are again passing on savings derived from our scale and specialisation in the platform market.”

Platforum research associate Andrew Ashwood says: “Transact has been one of the more active platforms in reducing charges. It has made four significant changes to its pricing model post-RDR, reducing the discount threshold from £300,000 down to £100,000. With an average portfolio size of around £190,000 on the platform, a great deal of users will now benefit from the lower 0.29 per cent rate on their whole portfolio.”

He adds: “Bringing the custody charges for cash holdings in line with investments makes it much clearer for both the adviser and client how to calculate the platform fee. Shaving basis points off the current pricing for all portfolio levels will attract current Transact users to consolidate client assets onto the platform.”

Recommended

6

Pensions regulator eyes template for DB transfer information

The Pensions Regulator is talking to schemes about providing a standardised document to advisers requesting information for defined benefit transfers, TPR’s head of policy has said. While recognising the importance of tailored advice, Fiona Frobisher told the Money Marketing in Focus conference today that it was looking to take steps to improve the clarity and speed […]

2

FCA takes action against unauthorised car park investment scheme

An unauthorised airport car parking investment scheme operator has closed some of its schemes following discussions with the FCA. According to a notice on the FCA website, Park First Limited, and related entities, was promoting and running the investment schemes. The FCA took the view they were collective investment schemes, which only authorised firms or […]

Paul-Lewis-grey
6

Paul Lewis: Banks have more to answer for on scams and fraud

Making banks liable would speed up designing theft out of the money transfer process Melling Equestrian Investments conned an 85-year-old widow out of £300,000. She was persuaded to hand over the cash on the promise of a 12 per cent return on an investment in a world class horse racing development in Costa Rica. Christine […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Hourglass-Deadline-Time-Clock-700.jpg

Can ATS’s new boss keep advisers happy?

Alliance Trust Savings’ new boss must “instil common sense” across the business and start to engage with advisers if they are to salvage the platform’s reputation, IFAs have said. Industry insiders have welcomed news of ATS chief executive Peter Mill’s departure, but say the platform needs to move quickly to fix its service issues. Frustrated advisers are […]

FCA building FCA fees

FCA: FOS does not need more rules about interpreting regulation

The FCA has said that the Financial Ombudsman Service does not need more guidance on how it should match the regulator’s rules with the complaints adjudicator’s judgments. While the FCA regulates firms according to its handbook, FOS decides on complaints based on a ‘fair and reasonable’ test, that is, whether the claim would be successful […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment