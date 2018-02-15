Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Transact, Parmenion and True Potential recognised at Platforum Awards

By

Transact and Parmenion were named best adviser platform over £10bn and under £10bn, respectively, at the 2018 Platforum Awards held this week.

All of the 12 awards are based on Platforum research.

Parmenion was also named best adviser platform for service and best adviser platform for technology.

True Potential won the award for best adviser platform for innovation.

Platforum head Jeremy Fawcett says: “We’re seeing the adviser platforms that have invested in service, technology and in supporting adviser businesses recognised by advisers.”

He adds: “Platforms are all challenged by technology investment with many being forced to choose between the ‘frying pan’ of re-platforming and the ‘fire’ of technical obsolescence. These awards recognise the companies that are coping best with that conundrum.”

In the direct-to-consumer category, AJ Bell Youinvest took the best direct platform award. A new award for digital wealth managers, which includes robo-advisers, was won by Nutmeg.

Platforum research director Miranda Seath says: “Advisers describe Parmenion as ‘state of the art’. They tell us that working with Transact has ‘a great feel of family’ and that ‘I can always speak to the same people.’ True Potential users describe it as ‘far and away the most innovative’ with a client offering that is ‘second to none.’”

Platforum Awards 2018 winners in full

Adviser Platform awards:

Best Adviser Platform over £10bn: Transact

Best Adviser Platform under £10bn: Parmenion

Best Adviser Platform for Service: Parmenion

Best Adviser Platform for Technology: Parmenion

Best Adviser Platform for Innovation: True Potential

D2C awards:

Best Direct Platform: AJ Bell Youinvest

Best Direct Platform: Digital Experience: Hargreaves Lansdown

Best Direct Platform for Customer Service: Charles Stanley Direct

Best Direct Platform for Novice Investors: Fidelity Personal Investing

Best Digital Wealth Manager: Nutmeg

European Platform award:

Best European Platform: Allfunds Bank

Platform Partner award:

Best Platform Partner, voted by fund managers: FundsNetwork

Recommended

Business-Growth-Drawing-Chart-Performance-700x450.jpg

SEI Wealth Platform sees £9bn boost to AUM

SEI Wealth Platform has seen assets under management grow by £9.3bn over the past year, but is targeting further growth in the year ahead. The platform, which provides outsourced investment services for private banks and wealth managers, says total assets under management have grown by 33 per cent, thanks to a combination of increased net […]

What goes on behind the scenes when a platform changes technology?

No amount of rigorous testing can eliminate all the teething problems when hundreds of thousands of client accounts are being moved With multiple platforms undergoing technology changes, advisers are having their work disrupted by businesses moving their clients’ data. Two significant client data migrations have taken place in the past two months, with Aegon moving […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
5

Aviva replatforming issues delay adviser payments

Problems with Aviva’s platform upgrade have meant some payments to advisers have failed to go through. Advisers have also complained to Money Marketing that there have been delays to income payments due to clients. Aviva has been beset with problems since it launched its new FNZ-powered platform on 23 January. This launch followed five-days of […]

Developing your personal relationships – Webex

Read more 9amFinancial advisers and solicitors working together Presented by Ian Muirhead, director & chairman at Solicitors for Impartial Advice (SIFA) Listen to Ian’s expert insight and experiences of how financial advisers and solicitors can work together to deliver mutual benefit and enhanced client outcomes. Register here 10am Financial advisers and accountants working together Presented […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

FCA replaces mortgage advice manager

The FCA has appointed Julia Tennant as its new mortgage manager, the regulator has confirmed. The role was previously occupied by Lynda Blackwell, who left last year. In her 16 years with the regulator, Blackwell orchestrated reform including the Mortgage Market Review, and was previously mortgage policy manager at the regulator. Tennant is currently manager […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Aviva scores another bulk annuity deal in new growth strategy

Aviva has secured the latest deal in its bit to write more bulk annuity business. A decade after two financial support directions were imposed, the Sea Containers 1983 Pension Scheme has been insured by Aviva in a bulk annuity deal. Aviva’s £187m buy-out will allow trustees to secure benefits in access of Pension Protection Fund […]

Comments

    Leave a comment