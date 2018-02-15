Transact, Parmenion and True Potential recognised at Platforum Awards

Transact and Parmenion were named best adviser platform over £10bn and under £10bn, respectively, at the 2018 Platforum Awards held this week.
All of the 12 awards are based on Platforum research.
Parmenion was also named best adviser platform for service and best adviser platform for technology.
True Potential won the award for best adviser platform for innovation.
Platforum head Jeremy Fawcett says: “We’re seeing the adviser platforms that have invested in service, technology and in supporting adviser businesses recognised by advisers.”
He adds: “Platforms are all challenged by technology investment with many being forced to choose between the ‘frying pan’ of re-platforming and the ‘fire’ of technical obsolescence. These awards recognise the companies that are coping best with that conundrum.”
In the direct-to-consumer category, AJ Bell Youinvest took the best direct platform award. A new award for digital wealth managers, which includes robo-advisers, was won by Nutmeg.
Platforum research director Miranda Seath says: “Advisers describe Parmenion as ‘state of the art’. They tell us that working with Transact has ‘a great feel of family’ and that ‘I can always speak to the same people.’ True Potential users describe it as ‘far and away the most innovative’ with a client offering that is ‘second to none.’”
Platforum Awards 2018 winners in full
Adviser Platform awards:
Best Adviser Platform over £10bn: Transact
Best Adviser Platform under £10bn: Parmenion
Best Adviser Platform for Service: Parmenion
Best Adviser Platform for Technology: Parmenion
Best Adviser Platform for Innovation: True Potential
D2C awards:
Best Direct Platform: AJ Bell Youinvest
Best Direct Platform: Digital Experience: Hargreaves Lansdown
Best Direct Platform for Customer Service: Charles Stanley Direct
Best Direct Platform for Novice Investors: Fidelity Personal Investing
Best Digital Wealth Manager: Nutmeg
European Platform award:
Best European Platform: Allfunds Bank
Platform Partner award:
Best Platform Partner, voted by fund managers: FundsNetwork