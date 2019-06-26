Transact parent appoints new chair

Transact parent Integrafin has appointed a new chairman.

Richard Cranfield, a partner that magic circle law firm Allen and Overy, will join the board as a non-executive director and chair-elect with effect from today.

Cranfield is set to take over the role of chair sometime around the end of Integrafin’s financial year after a handover from incumbent Christopher Munro, who has been serving as interim chair since last September.

One more non-executive director will also be joining the board – Robert Lister, who is currently a non-executive director of Credit Suisse Asset Management (UK) Limited, Investec Wealth and Investment Limited and is the chair of the board of directors of the Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC.

Lister’s appointment is also effective today.