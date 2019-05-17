Transact assets up 15% after Q4 struggles

Money Marketing
Transact’s funds under direction rose 3.9 per cent to £34.4bn for the first half of 2019, latest results show.

An H1 update from parent company IntegraFin today sounded a positive note on the platform’s performance in the first half of the year.

The £34.4bn in funds is an increase of 15.6 per cent from £29.7bn in the same period in 2018.

Net inflows stood at £1.8bn for the platform, with pre-tax profits up from £18.7m to £22.4m.

IntegraFin chief executive Ian Taylor says: “Despite the backdrop of political uncertainty and stock market volatility, Transact has maintained strong positive H1 inflows. We are pleased to announce a solid net of results for the first half of the year.

“We remain confident we are well-placed to sustain growth as we move into the second half of the year.”

The results say client inflows onto the platform have also been stable, helping Transact and IntegraFin recover from a difficult fourth quarter last year.



Transact is continuing to gain momentum with client number which now stand at 173,000.

IntegraFin reported an overall operating profit of £22.2m for the period, up £1m on H1 2018.

Costs from its stock market listing took £2.9m from profits, however. The group’s share price when trading opened this morning was 410p.

