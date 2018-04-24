Transact chief bullish as assets tick up

Transact saw funds under direction marginally increase to £29.8bn in the second quarter of 2018, according to a stock exchange announcement from parent IntegraFin Holdings.

IntegraFin listed on the London Stock Exchange in March with a £650m valuation.

In a Q2 update today, the company says funds under direction at the close of the three-month period ending 31 March 2018 were £29.8bn. At the start of the quarter, funds under direction were £29.7bn.

At the end of Q2 2017, funds under direction were £25.5bn.

Platform pressure: Will stock market floats breed adviser conflicts?

The company also reported the platform’s funds under direction for the six months ending 31 March 2018 which increased from £27.9bn at the start of the period to £29.8bn at the end.

Chief executive Ian Taylor says: “I’m pleased to report a solid funds under direction update. Despite the return of higher equity market volatility, Transact has achieved good levels of inflows of client assets, demonstrating the strength and resilience of the business.”