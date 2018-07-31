Transact chair to step down

Chair of platform Transact’s parent company Integrafin Holdings is stepping down having been appointed to the board of embattled subprime lender Provident Financial.

Patrick Snowball, who was previously Aviva’s UK chief executive, took over as Integrafin chair after Michael Howard stepped down in October last year.

A statement from the company says Snowball will leave the Integrafin board before the end of the year.

His appointment at Provident is effective from 21 September.

That company had a difficult 2017, falling out of the FTSE 100 after a turbulent fortnight in August that saw the firm issue a profit warning and its chief executive resign.

Snowball also chairs Sabre Insurance, which is a listed company.

Integrafin says that following its IPO this year, Snowball now wants to focus on Sabre and Provident Financial.