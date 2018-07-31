Money Marketing
Transact chair to step down

By

Chair of platform Transact’s parent company Integrafin Holdings is stepping down having been appointed to the board of embattled subprime lender Provident Financial.

Patrick Snowball, who was previously Aviva’s UK chief executive, took over as Integrafin chair after Michael Howard stepped down in October last year.

A statement from the company says Snowball will leave the Integrafin board before the end of the year.

His appointment at Provident is effective from 21 September.

That company had a difficult 2017, falling out of the FTSE 100 after a turbulent fortnight in August that saw the firm issue a profit warning and its chief executive resign.

Snowball also chairs Sabre Insurance, which is a listed company.

Integrafin says that following its IPO this year, Snowball now wants to focus on Sabre and Provident Financial.

GAM suspends fund manager after internal investigation

Swiss asset manager GAM has suspended one of its investment directors after an internal investigation uncovered issues with his risk management procedures and record keeping. Investment director and business unit head for the unconstrained/absolute return bond strategy Tim Haywood has been suspended with GAM saying the investigation did not raise concerns about his honesty. GAM […]

Unpicking the Brexit pressure on UK equity funds

Investors are remaining cautious in the UK equity space but fund performance has not been as disappointing as some might think Looking at the UK All Companies sector, which the Investment Association stipulates 80 per cent of assets must be in UK equities, it is clear investors are nervous. While UK equities are not reflective […]

