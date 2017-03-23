Trade bodies in six-way merger pick name for new organisation

The new financial trade association representing a merger of six bodies in the finance industry has been named as ‘UK Finance – Representing UK Finance and Banking’.

The name for the new body comes after it was announced last year that the Asset Based Finance Association, British Bankers’ Association, Council of Mortgage Lenders, Financial Fraud Action UK, Payments UK and the UK Cards Association would all be merged under one body.

The name was was decided on unanimously by the interim board set up by the groups.

Last month Bob Wigley was announced as the Chair of UK Finance, commencing his role on the 1 March.

Bob will oversee the appointment of the chief executive of the new body and the integration of the existing trade associations. UK Finance is set to launch in the summer of 2017.