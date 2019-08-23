Money Marketing
Trade war thoughts: the waiting game

Donald Trump’s move to delay tariffs on another $300bn of Chinese goods until December marked the latest twist in the trade war between Washington and Beijing. The dispute has lasted almost a year and a half now and it’s clear that it’s becoming an increasingly drawn out process, with the outlook flip-flopping with each new presidential tweet…

Disclaimer:

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets may be higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in developed markets. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Prudential signs annuity referral deal with Just

Prudential is increasing its choice of annuity products for customers through a new distribution agreement with Just Group. The introducer deal, effective today, doubles the range of annuity providers customers can access from three to six. It is part of part of the company’s plan to widen the range of products and services available to customers […]
Guidance body grows board as October launch looms

The Pensions Advisory Service chair Ann Harris and non-executive director of the Money Advice Service Mike Dailly have been appointed as non-executive directors of the new Single Financial Guidance Body. The body is expected to launch on 1 October with Harris and Dailly’s appointments to start immediately. The single body brings together MAS, Pension Wise […]

7IM drops gold and adopts general commodities strategy

Seven Investment Management has cut gold from most of its multi-asset portfolios as it moves towards general commodities. 7IM first started eliminating gold from its portfolios last November, when it was cut by 1 per cent across portfolios, and then again this February, with a further 2 per cent cut. Now, it has dropped gold from […]

AFH gains 26 advisers in £5.1m deal

Consolidator AFH has secured its largest acquisition this year as it continues to rapidly expand its advice business. The deal is the 11th since January and will see AFH secure three client banks, having acquired the portfolios of HTH Group and its subsidiaries, Thomas Heald and Thomas Heald Solutions. As part of the deal 26 […]

Latin America’s new presidents

By Thomas Smith, Fund Manager Two very different presidents from opposite ends of the political spectrum have recently taken office in Latin America’s two largest economies. Leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in Mexico and right wing former army captain Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil were both inaugurated in the past couple of months… To read […]

Investors ‘ignored’ by LC&F linked mini-bond provider

Some investors holding money with Blackmore Bonds are yet to receive July interest payments, despite the firm’s insistence all funds have been transferred and cleared. One such investor has told Money Marketing they have been “ignored” by Blackmore. Chief executive of the mini-bond provider Patrick McCreesh told Money Marketing this week that some investors holding Isas […]

Platforum: Taxing times for rebates

Rebates have been confirmed as taxable this month, in the long-running clash between Hargreaves Lansdown and HMRC. This effectively confirms “superclean” share classes are the most tax-efficient mechanism for delivering preferential rates on funds, rather than the oxymoronic “clean with rebates”. Asset managers will be very reluctant to implement multiple share classes at varying prices […]

Empty wallet
2

Collapsed Sipp administrator has £1m in liabilities

Collapsed Sipp administrator GPC Sipp has nearly £1m in debts owed to creditors according to a statement of affairs document published on Companies House. It shows there is a shortfall of £964,832.00 owed to creditors and most of the Sipp shares are owned by managing director Kathryn Taylor who holds 73 shares. The others are […]

