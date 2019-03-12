Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Trade war thoughts: how China is playing the game

By Ruth Chambers

Much of China’s outperformance this year has been due to trade war optimism, largely on the back of Donald Trump declaring that he will push back the March 1st deadline for tariff increases to allow more time for negotiations…

Read the article here

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets may be higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in developed markets. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Suzanne Grimster: Keeping on the right side of the FCA with vulnerable clients

Ensuring processes are in place to help identify and manage vulnerable clients will keep everyone safe, including firms The subject of vulnerable clients is attracting increasing interest, and rightly so. Life is never straightforward and this means clients can become vulnerable at different times. That said, a client’s vulnerability is not always easy to spot. […]
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the Hargreaves Lansdown board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has […]
20

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Five minutes with… Tavistock Wealth’s Steven McGregor

Before leading a workshop at Money Marketing Interactive next month, Tavistock Wealth investment consultant Steven McGregor talks market cycles and preparing for a downturn. What’s behind recent market volatility? Market volatility has increased in recent months for varying reasons: faltering UK and European negotiations leading up to Brexit, US/China trade tensions, and changing language from […]

Phil Wickenden: IHT system is still crying out for reform

Chancellor Philip Hammond wrote to the Office of Tax Simplification in January last year asking it to review inheritance tax. In a report published in November, the OTS recommended the government implement a fully integrated digital system for IHT. It also recommended HM Revenue & Customs make changes to the current forms to reduce and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment