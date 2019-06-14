Money Marketing
Trade tariffs – a destabilising force or opportunity?

For the first time this year, the market has entered a period of instability. As long-term investors, we see periods of instability as opportunities and seek to benefit from irrational price swings. So what matters most for investors during periods of uncertainty such as “trade war” escalation? One important consideration is to invest in companies who have pricing power. With profit margins in developed markets already near historical highs, the introduction of additional tariffs re-enforces the importance of investing in companies who are able to pass on cost increases.

Disclaimer:

Investment risks
The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. References to specific securities and sectors are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities and sectors. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

