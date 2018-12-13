Money Marketing
Pimfa publishes updated Mifid guide

By

The Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association has published an updated version of its Mifid II feedback template and guide. 

Both documents jointly authored with the Tax Incentivised Savings Association were originally issued for industry comment in June 2018. 

The updated template and guide reflect the feedback received from Pimfa’s product  governance and template testing working groups.   

These include asset managers and distributor firms operating in the UK and Europe.

Pimfa lead regulatory policy advisor Sarah McGuffick says: “The template and guide will help product distributors to meet their Mifid II product governance reporting obligations, enabling them to provide target market sales data to product manufacturers in a standardised and easy-to-use format.”

