Tracey Evans: How to save youngsters from financial and emotional fallout

I have been doing some reading up on why women do not save, courtesy of the Scottish Widows Women & Retirement Report, and the usual things one would expect sit firmly at the centre of it.

While the number of women saving adequately for retirement is at its highest since Scottish Widows started this research (this is the 14th report it has produced), the younger generations are still not engaged enough.

Women in their 20s are saving far less – if anything at all – for later life than men of the same age. In fact, six in 10 young women are simply not saving enough – a ticking timebomb if ever I’ve seen one.

Also worrying is the fact a bill of just £270 would be enough to put women aged 22 to 29 into debt. This shocking statistic makes a mockery of the usual financial planning rule of thumb of having three to six times monthly outgoings saved as a rainy-day fund for emergencies.

The research got me thinking: why are young people saving so little? It has been a good few years since I was in my 20s but, having discussed the matter with two 20-something colleagues, the feedback I got was revealing.

When I was growing up, debt was seen as something you just did not have, unless it was a mortgage. For these young people, however, the student/university debt they have racked up over recent years has somewhat ‘normalised’ it.

This leaves the demographic disenfranchised, feeling they can never reach the same financial footing as their parents as they are already at a disadvantage before they even begin. Simply put, why bother?

The other issue is social media and how easy it is to use an app to buy something you have seen on your phone; hey presto, it arrives within a day or two. Thanks to store cards and the like, it is also now too easy to indulge in the latest fashion or gadget without any consequence to your bank balance, negating the need to wait until the next month when you can better afford it.

So, what can be done to encourage younger people to take more control?

The key is quite clearly education, and this needs to be ramped up not just in schools but also in the home. With schools simply failing at a consistent approach to this at the moment, each of us needs to help educate our own children.

The Scottish Widows report recommends that a savings rate of 12 per cent throughout someone’s working life should be the minimum. Perhaps in the earlier years this could be earmarked for rainy-day funds, with some kind of accessible (but not too accessible) means of controlling it – although I guess the average 20-something might consider a financial emergency to be something different from what I would.

Whatever the answer, something desperately needs to be done because a perfect storm is whipping up to cause both financial and emotional fallout for this age group.

