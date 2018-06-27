Regulator asks advisers for help on DB transfer charging

The Pensions Regulator wants advisers to suggest ways to charge for defined benefit transfer advice on pots that are just over the £30,000 advice threshold.
Speaking at the Investment Association Annual Policy conference, TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb discussed the need for more cost-effective financial advice, particularly when it comes to DB transfers.
Titcomb says: “We have a particular issue in the occupational pensions world with the requirement of people to take advice on a DB transfer that invoices more than £30,000, yet they are probably being charged between £1,000 to £2,000 minimum for the privilege of paying for that advice, which is a very difficult position to put them in. We are looking to the industry to develop new techniques.”
She adds there is also a need for more advisers due to a lot of the profession approaching retirement.
Titcomb also called on the pensions industry to make sure the pensions dashboard operates in the interest of savers and isn’t “seized by vested interests”.
The Department for Work and Pensions is aiming to launch the pensions dashboard in 2019, allowing savers to see all of the retirement pots from different employers in one place.
Quite simply put, even at £1 to £2k, anyone providing advice is either not assessing it and covering it sufficiently well to meet regulatory standards, or they are losing money.
I would suggest that maybe there should be a “window” of value, between say £30k and £100k, where a “lower” standard of research and evidence may be required, simply because that pension is not going to make a huge difference to anyone’s lives if the income promised is less than £2-£3kpa.
Maybe make the window based on the income levels promised and make it so that the client only has to receive “guidance”, rather than a personal recommendation before they are allowed to instruct a transfer.
However under the current rules, our minimum fee for DB transfers is £3k+ (dependant on a variety of factors) and at anything much less than that we would not make any profit, so why would be do it?
The only way around that issue is either through automation, or by accepting that clients should have the option to be able to take some responsibility for themselves.
My firm does not charge on the amount which is being invested/ transferred. We charge on the time it takes to complete the full process (triage/ analysis/ TVAS/ explore other influencing factors/ decide yes or no/ provide comprehensive report/ sit down with clients and discuss all of the above/ factor in risk premium for DB transfer and regulatory risk/ Pension Transfer Specialist involvement/ Compliance involvement/ Third party involvement). All of that costs money and the answer could be and often is “No”.
There are no easy transfers or short cuts.
The cost are so high due to the FOS and the FCA pulling in to different directions. This in turn has meant most PI Insurance companies have pulled cover, or put in place £100,000 access and a premium of up to £375 per DB case, payable every year as there is no legal long stop. Then add that if a fee is charged you are liable if you do or don’t advise for or against, you have a no win situation.
Based on these liabilities and uncertainties an adviser would be out of business should he take on such business. The PI costs charged every year for each case means this work cannot be undertaken easily or cost effectively.
The industry has been advising a solution for many years, but no one wishes to listen. Replace PI Insurance with a single, one off advise premium, which can then be factored in to the cost per case, shown clearly. The cost could be paid either by the client, upfront, removing issues such as contingent charging and biased advise.
You cannot expect advisers to provide advise, then hold them to accountable with no legal long stop, an annual PI cost as long as they are in business and think it can be achieved at low cost.
Based on the current situation any adviser in this area is very unlikely to even consider advising.
This problem is about to spread to all DB Pension advise, not just small pots.
While the rules demand that full and comprehensive advice is given in every case I cannot see how the price can fall, unless we cross subsidise which was outlawed with RDR. I can fully understand why there is a premium fee for advising on high risk business, the British Steel debacle has spilt blood in the water and sharks are circling.
At every turn there is pressure on advisers to solve problems not of their own making, I am all for simplified solutions but this must come from the people who make the rules and protect advisers as well as consumers.
Raise the 30K advice threshold to 50K. Simples!
Referring to Duncan Gafney’s post above (and, FTR, I think his firm’s approach is the ONLY one above reasonable criticism), raising the threshold to £50K isn’t likely to make any appreciable difference.
I’d like to propose a more cost effective Ferrari.
Still all the features, benefits, performance, whistles and bells of the full cost Ferarri – just more cost effective.
I’d like a Ferarri, don’t want to pay the cost of a Ferarri so I’m going to speak to the Competitions and Markets Authority and demand a cheaper Ferarri.
What a load of tosh!!!!!! What on earth is a regulator getting involved with what a firm charges for doing business? They (regulators generally) put in the rules that impacts adviser costs hugely (which the client ultimately pays) and then want help from these firms to try to make advice cheaper for what is a very risky line of business from a regulatory point of view. What a pathetic state of affairs we have to deal with but not surprising tosh coming from a quango style organisation.
The regulator cannot protect all of the people all of the time and the sooner it recognises this the better. It would rather be criticised for making it too expensive for advisers to provide a service to these people than take flack for letting some people take stupid courses of action.
With people like this having ideas like this, we are all doomed
Here’s an idea on how to get costs down, and it doesn’t involve advisers.
All DB schemes should be compelled to provide ALL of the relevant data that an adviser needs to give DB advice, after only one request, and in one document.
Perhaps TPR, FCA and the PFS can get their heads together and get something sorted.
Save time and energy on debating this. Put bluntly, we are regulated professionals who MUST ALWAYS adhere to the standards set by our regulator. This takes time and money.
Pro bono was effectively done away with in 2013 (although I am sure we all still do plenty of it, but not for complex matters such as DB work!)
This is not a problem created by advisers and we equally have no power to fix it.
Advice firms do not have an “advice-lite” option under the regulations. Regulated advice must always be “suitable” and always carries FULL liability. Likewise PI insurers have no obligation to do anything other than run their own businesses commercially and see the risk as requiring substantial premiums indefinitely.
In these circumstances there can be no new “techniques” as Lesley refers to them as you can’t short cut anything.
Firstly, why not just remove the obligation for clients to HAVE to take advice? Financial advice really is the most “nannied” of all industries; through our lives we all spend thousands on eg holidays, cars etc with no legal obligation to take advice, despite the savings or improvements that might offer; worse still, we could (if we were bonkers) spend £750k cash on a house with no legal obligation to have a full survey done, eventually losing £250k when subsidence comes to light 3 months down the track…and yet we aren’t allowed the same freedom to make a poor (subjective of course) choice on a pension pot worth £35k. That’s just massive over regulation in action.
Secondly, if we can’t stop nannying the public, then at least allow/encourage/legislate for the DB schemes themselves to pay for advice to members. The Pension Trustees could presumably agree a special terms bulk deal with an IFA who could then work more cost effectively knowing they’d get all the enquiries from that one scheme, plus the full info would be there at outset and they’d have a direct line into the scheme to answer queries etc…plus the advisers fees (regardless of the advice outcome) would be paid by the Pension Scheme who would then cover the costs of this advice through the ongoing pension funding and scheme asset growth, ultimately meaning the bills would fall to the funding employer if necessary
It would mean ALL clients would have access to advice, it would ALWAYS be NON-contingent, overall fees would be much lower (cost effective and IFA competition to be each schemes adviser), the due dil on the IFA firms would be extensive and standards would be high and in the end the costs of helping the member with their pension choices is falling on the scheme and/or sponsoring employer. Not an inappropriate outcome surely??
The costs of advice are high, we have to pay for people like Lesley, her subsidized canteen, the artwork etc etc