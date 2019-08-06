Money Marketing
TPR to prosecute recruiter for suspected breach of AE duties

By

Old-Bailey-Justice-Court-Fine-Ban-700x450.jpgThe Pensions Regulator is prosecuting a recruitment agency and its managing director on suspicion of trying to avoid providing their staff with a workplace pension.

Hertfordshire-based SKL Professional Recruitment Agency Ltd and managing director Linus (Lee) Kadzere are accused of willfully failing to comply with their automatic enrolment duties under section 45 and 46 of the Pensions Act 2008.

Both defendants are also accused of falsely claiming they had enrolled 22 staff into a workplace pension scheme.

Knowingly providing false information to TPR is an offence under section 80 of the Pensions Act 2004.

SKL, a specialist agency providing workers in the care sector and is based in Edinburgh Mews, Bushy, Hertfordshire, and Mr Kadzere, 54, have been summonsed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 4 September 2019.

They will each face three charges of willfully failing to comply with their automatic enrolment duties and one charge of knowingly or recklessly providing false and misleading information to TPR.

Over the past couple of years, the watchdog has taken a robust position on employers that breach their automatic enrolment duties.

In November 2017 it charged an employer for deliberately failing to provide a workplace pension to its staff for the first time.

In February TPR executive director for regulatory policy, analysis and advice David Fairs told Money Marketing scammers should fear his agency.

