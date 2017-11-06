Money Marketing

View more on these topics

TPR investigates trustee assessments of DC costs and charges

By

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpgThe Pensions Regulator is starting a thematic review into whether trustees are suitably assessing the costs and charges paid by members.

The regulator believes many trustees of small and micro schemes might not be properly assessing value.

The thematic review will look at the explanation of the value for member assessments made by 100 small and micro schemes in their chair statements.

TPR expects to publish its findings by summer next year.

TPR says the review will help it understand the challenges trustees face when conducting the assessment. It also says examples of good practice could be used for guidance.

Acting regulatory policy executive director Anthony Raymond says: “From our research and experience we believe that many small and micro schemes are failing to meet our expectations by providing a quality assessment of how their charges represent value for members. We are conducting this thematic review to better understand this position.”

Raymond says: “We are concerned about a tail of sub-scale pension schemes and strongly believe that it is unacceptable to have two classes of DC pension saver – those that benefit from the premium of scale and good governance and administration, and those that do not.”

Recommended

TPR intervenes in 281 suspected scams since 2012

The year with the most interventions for suspected scams was 2013/14 when TPR used its powers 87 times  The Pensions Regulator has used its enforcement powers in 281 cases of suspected scams since 2012, according to data published on its website. The Freedom of Information Act request shows TPR has used its powers in 16 […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

TPR reaches £255m settlement to safeguard DB scheme

The Pensions Regulator has reached a £255m settlement with industrial thread manufacturer Coats Group to protect two of the company’s defined benefit schemes. TPR first warned Coats in 2013 and 2014 it was considering making an order for the company to financially support three DB schemes sponsored by firms within the Coats corporate group. Coats […]

Charles Counsell 700 x 450
2

TPR slashes auto-enrol estimate by up to 480,000 firms

The numbers of firms who will have to comply with automatic enrolment regulations has been slashed by up to 480,000 firms. New figures from the Pensions Regulator shows it expects between 1.32 million and 1.46 million employers will have duties under auto-enrolment rules. At the same time last year, TPR estimated 1.8 million firms would […]

Jamie Clark Scottish Life 2012
3

Royal London calls on TPR to expand approved auto-enrol list

Royal London is calling on The Pensions Regulator to loosen the criteria for entries to its new list of group personal pension schemes for automatic enrolment. Last month TPR announced it would publish a list of GPP providers who are open to all employers “regardless of projected membership numbers or contribution levels”. Aviva, Standard Life […]

US loan growth is not painting a pretty picture for the US economy

Written by Mike Riddell One of the current big debates in global financial markets is whether investors should believe ‘hard’ rather than ‘soft’ data, where the usually reliable business and consumer surveys have been suggesting strengthening in global growth momentum for some time now, while the economic data that feeds through into the Gross Domestic […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Platform challenger reveals charges

Embark Group has revealed the charges for its new platform and targeting savers with between £25,000 and £150,000 on launch. Embark officially announced the launch of the wrap platform, which uses FNZ technology, today. As Money Marketing reported in September, it has been live for some time with white label partners and Embark’s existing book […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment