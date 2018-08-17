Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions regulator issues nearly 30,000 notices over auto-enrolment breaches

By

Magnifying glass in front of an open newspaper with paper houses. Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate.The Pensions Regulator has issued a record number of compliance notices against employers for breaching auto-enrolment rules, according to its quarterly enforcement bulletin.

An update published today says that between April and June the watchdog issued 27,219 compliance notices, which is the most in any three-month period.

The bulletin also notes how several different powers have been used for the first time by TPR’s case teams dealing with pension scams, scheme valuations and auto-enrolment.

Production orders, which require institutions to hand over evidentially admissible financial information on individuals or organisations under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, were used successfully as part of an investigation into pension fraud.

This was the first time TPR secured these orders that required a bank to hand over statements and other details of the accounts linked to the trustees of a pension scheme, which were needed for the ongoing criminal investigation.

TPR also fined a trustee that failed to complete a valuation on its DB pension scheme, using its power under section 10 of the Pensions Act 1995.

The trustee was ordered to pay a £25,000 fine after it twice failed to have the required scheme valuation completed, as is required every three years.

In June TPR prosecuted a recruitment company, its directors and a number of its senior staff after they worked together to illegally opt-out workers who had been auto-enrolled into a workplace pension scheme.

This was the first time TPR has prosecuted offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. Each of the defendants has pleaded guilty to the charges.

TPR’s frontline regulation executive director Nicola Parish says: “We’re using powers for the first time and working closely with other organisations to better protect members of pension schemes.”

MPs on the work and pensions select committee have been critical of TPR’s approach to regulation, such as its handling of the collapse of Carillion.

Former pensions minister Steve Webb said TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb’s decision to step down as head of the organisation in February 2019 was due to the “personal vilification” from the committee when it questioned her.

Recommended

TPR suspends trustee after police launch fraud investigation

The Pensions Regulator has suspended a scheme trustee after detectives from an elite crime unit launched a fraud investigation over allegations about his role in a scam. Gordon Craig is the subject of an investigation by Titan, the North West regional organised crime unit, in connection with his role as a trustee of Optimum Retirement […]

Lesley Titcombe

TPR’s beefed-up powers set out in DB white paper

A Government white paper has confirmed The Pensions Regulator will be given stronger powers to oversee defined benefit pension schemes. The Department for Work and Pensions today published the defined benefit pension schemes white paper, which proposes changes to strengthen DB schemes. In recent months, DB schemes at BHS, Carillion and Toys ’R’ Us have […]
13

Sipp provider faces 500 FOS claims

A law firm says it has submitted 500 claims to the Financial Ombudsman Service over an embattled Sipp provider. Pressure has been increasing on Liberty Sipp over misselling allegations, with the latest round of cases valued at £18m. Solicitors Anthony Philip James & Co allege Liberty Sipp failed to treat customers fairly by accepting a […]

How do you choose the best online service?

By Ross Jackson, senior marketing manager There are many different protection online services available in the market and no doubt you’ll have used a few when submitting protection business. But why should you have to put up with slow, unresponsive sites for your business when you’re used to dealing with slick, modern user experiences in your […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA building FCA fees

FCA: Most firms satisfied with regulator’s performance

Most firms regulated by the FCA are satisfied with its performance and believe it is an efficient regulator, the watchdog has said. The survey conducted by the FCA and its Practitioner Panel – one of its advisory bodies – sought feedback on the regulator’s performance from the firms it oversees. The results showed that both satisfaction and […]

Bill McQuaker: Finding pockets of value late in the cycle

Investing at this stage of the market cycle is a tough balancing act. While over-exposure to risky assets leaves a portfolio vulnerable when a correction really bites, taking too much risk off the table too soon can mean missing out on the remaining opportunities which may still present themselves over the coming months. With so […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com