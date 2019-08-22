TPR fines employer £350k for pension failures

The Pensions Regulator says employers should not avoid auto-enrolment rules after it fined a business £350,000 for ignoring them.

An unnamed employer, which has 5,000 staff, allowed an escalating penalty notice to grow before correctly re-enrolling staff into the company pension scheme and paying the right contributions.

The anonymous case study is included in TPR’s quarterly compliance and enforcement bulletin published today.

The bulletin, reports on how TPR’s powers have bee used between April and June 2019.

Following TPR’s intervention, the London-based company has now re-enrolled more than 40 staff and paid more than £100,000 of backdated pension contributions, as well as ensuring ongoing contributions are correctly calculated and paid.

Money Marketing’s pension auto-enrolment coverage

TPR director of automatic enrolment Darren Ryder says: “This size of fine is rare as the vast majority of employers now consider auto-enrolment to be an everyday part of running their business and helping workers to save. However, this case is a stark warning that failing to address problems early can lead to hefty fines which could be avoided.

“We do not want to fine businesses, we want them to meet their legal duties and we are here to help them do this.”

The backdated payments, which are in addition to the fine, cover both the re-enrolment failure and incorrect contributions affecting more than 2,000 staff.

Ryder adds: “This case also demonstrates it’s vital to carry out both ongoing duties and re-enrolment correctly. We will take action to ensure that not only are staff put into a pension but they continue to receive the correct contributions on an ongoing basis, and that those who opt out are re-enrolled correctly and given their right to start saving.”

Other highlights in the bulletin include the fact TPR published a determinations notice detailing the first time it appointed a trustee primarily due to a lack of competence of the existing trustee board.

Also, more than 200,000 employers have met their re-enrolment responsibilities and tens of thousands of small employers, those with fewer than 50 staff, are approaching the third anniversary of their staging date.