TPR director leaves for government pensions scheme

EU and regulatory policy chief heads to local Government pension scheme

The Pensions Regulator regulatory policy director Andrew Warwick-Thompson is leaving TPR to take up a role at the head of a new Government pension scheme.

He will become chief executive of LGPS Central, a scheme to manage the assets of nine Midlands-based local Government pension funds.

Warwick-Thompson leaves his role, in which he was responsible for TPR’s EU policy work, taking up his new post in July. TPR says it will announce a successor in due course.

His departure follows TPR’s loss of its executive director of auto-enrolment Charles Counsell last month, who is taking the role of chief executive of the Money Advice Service.

Warwick-Thompson joined the Board of TPR as an executive director in 2013 where he has been responsible for shaping regulatory policy across TPR’s defined benefit and defined contribution scheme work, including master trusts, and has overseen its risk and data functions.

TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb says: “I want to congratulate Andrew on his new role and wish him all the best for the future. I know he will demonstrate the same energy and commitment we have benefited from at TPR over the last few years. We have a dedicated and expert team at TPR who will continue to shape policy which helps to protect members of workplace pension schemes.”

Warwick-Thompson says: “I have hugely enjoyed my time at TPR, not least because of the calibre of people I have had the opportunity to work with. I know that the team of people I leave behind will continue to work with commitment and drive. I care deeply about making pensions work for people and will relish the opportunity to continue that work in my new role.”